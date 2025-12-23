Việt Nam sets numbers of constituencies, NA seats for 16th legislature

HÀ NỘI — The National Election Council has officially set the number of constituencies and the number of National Assembly (NA) deputies to be elected in provinces and cities for the 16th NA.

The number and list of constituencies, along with the number of NA deputies to be elected in each electoral commune, were detailed in Resolution No. 85/NQ-HĐBCQG, signed by NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who also serves as Chairman of the National Election Council.

Under the resolution, Việt Nam will have a total of 182 constituencies for the election of deputies to the 16th NA.

Hà Nội has been assigned 11 constituencies and will elect 32 NA deputies in total, while HCM City has the largest allocation with 13 constituencies and 38 deputies. Hải Phòng will have seven constituencies and elect 19 deputies.

Among other cities, Đà Nẵng has five constituencies and 14 deputies, Cần Thơ has six constituencies and 18 deputies, and Huế has four constituencies and nine deputies.

Meanwhile, An Giang has seven constituencies and 21 deputies, Bắc Ninh has six constituencies and 16 deputies, Cà Mau has five constituencies and 13 deputies, Cao Bằng has three constituencies and seven deputies, Đắk Lắk has five constituencies and 15 deputies, Điện Biên has three constituencies and seven deputies, Đồng Nai has six constituencies and 18 deputies, Đồng Tháp has six constituencies and 18 deputies and Gia Lai six constituencies and 16 deputies.

Hà Tĩnh has three constituencies and elects nine deputies, Hưng Yên has six constituencies and 16 deputies, Khánh Hòa has four constituencies and 12 deputies, Lai Châu and Lạng Sơn each has three constituencies and seven deputies, Lào Cai has four constituencies and 10 deputies, Lâm Đồng has six constituencies and 17 deputies, Ninh Bình has eight constituencies and 19 deputies, and Nghệ An has six constituencies and 16 deputies.

Phú Thọ has six constituencies and 17 deputies, Quảng Ninh has three constituencies and nine deputies, Quảng Ngãi has four constituencies and 11 deputies, Quảng Trị has four constituencies and 10 deputies, Sơn La has three constituencies and nine deputies, Tây Ninh five constituencies and 15 deputies, Thái Nguyên has five constituencies and 10 deputies, Thanh Hóa has six constituencies and 17 deputies, Tuyên Quang has four constituencies and 10 deputies, and Vĩnh Long has six constituencies and 18 deputies. — VNA/VNS