13th Party Central Committee convenes 15th meeting

December 22, 2025 - 09:24
The meeting focuses on reviewing and giving opinions on key preparations to ensure the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm delivers his speech at the 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — The 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hà Nội on Monday.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presided over and delivered the opening remarks at the meeting. Politburo member, State President Lương Cường chaired the opening session.

The meeting focuses on reviewing and giving opinions on key preparations to ensure the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress.

Participants at the 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on Monday.— VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

Delegates are about to deliberate three major groups of issues, including personnel work for the 14th National Party Congress; draft documents to be submitted to the Congress; and its essential organisation matters, including working regulations and election rules, reports on inspection, supervision and disciplinary work during the 13th tenure, as well as the reports on inspection, supervision and disciplinary work in 2025, and orientations and tasks in 2026.

Delegates vote to approve the agenda for the 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on Monday.— VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

The Party Central Committee will also consider guidelines for marking key historical milestones, including the summary of 100 years of the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (1930–2030) in association with the Vietnamese revolution, and the review of 40 years of implementing the Platform on national construction during the transition to socialism.

Additionally, the meeting will also examine reports on preparations for the 14th National Congress and other relevant contents. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Deputy FM meets French official

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng highlighted opportunities to strengthen collaboration in areas where France has strong expertise, including urban transport, strategic infrastructure, railways, energy, and water treatment systems.
Politics & Law

Senior Party official reviews preparations for 14th National Party Congress

Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú expressed his belief that relevant agencies will continue to make efforts to basically complete organisation- and service-related preparations by December 31, ensuring readiness for the final rehearsals ahead of the opening of the 14th National Party Congress.
Politics & Law

PM urges industry, trade sector to pioneer in six key areas

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed that to make a substantive contribution to national development, the industry and trade sector must also achieve double-digit growth, generate new jobs, strengthen traditional growth drivers such as export and consumption, and accelerate emerging engines of growth, including the green, digital, circular, knowledge-based and sharing economies.

