Nguyễn Hồng Diên appointed Deputy Secretary in charge of NA’s Party Committee

HÀ NỘI — The Party Committee of the National Assembly (NA) on December 21 held a conference to announce the Politburo’s personnel decision assigning Nguyễn Hồng Diên join the NA Party Committee and its Standing Board, and hold the post of the committee's Deputy Secretary for the 2020–2025 term.

Attending the event were Politburo member and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Politburo member, Secretary of the NA's Committee and Chairman of the NA Trần Thanh Mẫn.

In its Decision No. 2584-QDNS/TW, dated December 18, 2025, the Politburo also relieved Dien, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Government’s Party Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee of and Minister at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, from the position as a member of the Government’s Party Committee for the 2020–2025 tenure.

Addressing the event, NA Chairman Mẫn emphasised that the Politburo’s decision reflects trust in, recognition and high evaluation of Diên’s dedication, political steadfastness, experience, and achievements in previous positions. He expressed his confidence that Diên will quickly adapt to his new role, contribute to strengthening unity and democracy within the Party Committee of the NA, and help lead the NA in successfully fulfilling its political tasks.

The top legislator requested the new Deputy Secretary to work closely with the Standing Board of the NA's Party Committee to enhance the Party building, implement the Party's important policies and resolutions, promote the NA's legislative, supervisory and decision-making functions, properly prepare for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and effectively carry out the resolution of the coming 14th National Party Congress.

Expressing his honour, Diên pledged to continue striving, learning, and fulfilling the assigned responsibilities. He affirmed his commitment to contributing to the common achievements of the NA. — VNA/VNS