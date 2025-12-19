Two military officers promoted to rank of Senior Lieutenant General

HÀ NỘI — Lieutenant General Đỗ Xuân Tụng, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), and Lieutenant General Đỗ Văn Bảnh, Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy, were promoted to the rank of Senior Lieutenant General at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday.

The ceremony was chaired by President Lương Cường, who is also Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Addressing the ceremony, President Cường congratulated the two officers on their promotion, affirming that this is not only a great honour and pride for them, but also a source of pride for the entire VPA.

He noted that both officers are outstanding cadres of the Party, the State and the VPA, who have received systematic training, grown through grassroots units, and been tested across various positions, fields, and working environments. In all circumstances, they have demonstrated firm political mettle, exemplary revolutionary ethics, and a strong sense of dedication and responsibility in the cause of national construction and defence.

The State leader noted that the world and regional situation remains complex, with peace, cooperation, and development facing serious challenges amid intensifying strategic competition, while Việt Nam, after nearly 40 years of renewal, has achieved historic gains but continues to confront difficulties.

He urged the newly promoted officers to uphold the heroic traditions of the VPA, maintain revolutionary moral integrity, strengthen bonds with soldiers and the people, and continuously strive to be exemplary leaders and commanders meeting the standards set by President Hồ Chí Minh.

He also called on them, together with leaders of the General Department of Politics and the National Defence Academy, to build strong and pure Party organisations; enhance advisory work and high-level training in military and defence affairs; and contribute to building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern army, ensuring it remains absolutely loyal to the Party, the State, and the people while safeguarding the Fatherland in all circumstances.

On behalf of the promoted officers, Tụng pledged absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people; continued cultivation of revolutionary ethics; active study of and adherence to Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, moral example and style; and effective advice the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, contributing to building a modern Vietnam People’s Army in the new era of national development. — VNA/VNS