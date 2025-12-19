Party leader requests developing professional, dedicated staff for information, education, mass mobilisation

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has underscored the importance of forming a contingent of professional and dedicated staff for the information, education and mass mobilisation work, urging the sector to cultivate them with integrity, strong intellectual capacity, and incisive writing skills, who can act as reliable strategic advisers on Party building in political, ideological, and ethical affairs, as well as political education across society.

Addressing a national conference to review the information, education and mass mobilisation work in 2025 and roll out tasks for 2026 held by the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation in Hà Nội on Friday, the Party chief requested the sector to lead in linking theory with practice and to proactively advise the PCC's Politburo and Secretariat on renewing the implementation of resolutions and guidelines of the Party, as well as the State’s laws and policies.

He requested the sector to focus its efforts on advising the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat in preparing for and successfully organising the 14th National Party Congress.

The Party leader asked the sector to play a core role in highlighting the Congress’s significance, along with the country’s great achievements over 40 years of its Đổi Mới (renewal)process, and five years of implementing the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.

He urged the sector to focus on providing strategic advice to ensure that the Party maintains political direction, upholds the goal of national independence linked with socialism, and safeguards the Party’s ideological foundation and the country’s future – viewing this as a vital, ongoing, and long-term task.

Attention must be paid to strongly awakening the aspiration and desire for a strong and prosperous nation, maximising internal strengths, and mobilising all resources to accelerate and achieve breakthroughs for the country, he said.

The information and communication work across the press and digital platforms must be comprehensively renewed while maintaining a proactive and agenda-setting role, he said, adding that the revolutionary press should uphold its pioneering position on the ideological and cultural front, serving as a ideological pillar and a vanguard in building public trust and guiding public opinion, and fostering social consensus by effectively harnessing technology and promoting positive values, reinforcing public confidence in people-centred policies of the Party and State.

The Party leader urged strengthening great unity and focusing mass mobilisation at the grassroots, prioritising close engagement with the people. He said that efforts should unite all social classes, further promote people's rights to supervision and social critique, and participation in Party and State building.

The mass mobilisation work in ethnic and religious communities should prioritise grassroots democracy, ensure political security and social order, the welfare of policy beneficiaries, war veterans, the poor, and vulnerable groups, and encourage contributions from all citizens, both domestic and abroad, to the country’s development, he said.

In the immediate term, the General Secretary called on the sector to focus on promoting patriotic emulation movements to celebrate the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

He expressed his belief that with their proud tradition, strong political integrity, intelligence, dedication, and determination, all officials and Party members working in the field of information, education and mass mobilisation will uphold their sense of responsibility, excel in assigned tasks, and make significant contributions to strengthening Party building and rectification, and building a clean and strong political system.

Following Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s guidance, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee's Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation Trịnh Văn Quyết stressed that the sector will earnestly absorb these instructions and translate them into concrete plans for 2026.

The sector will excel in all assigned tasks, serving as a core force on the Party’s ideological and mass mobilisation front, Quyết stated, affirming that it will unite, take collective responsibility, act decisively, and coordinate effectively to turn the Party General Secretary’s directives into practical and impactful action programmes in 2026 and beyond.

At the conference, delegates discussed and assessed the organisation and staffing of the sector, its advisory role in Party building on politics, ideology, and ethics, the strengthening of socialist democracy and Party–people ties, as well as key areas of the information, education and mass mobilisation work.

They also reviewed a report on the Party’s digital ecosystem for information, education and mass mobilisation, which is expected to achieve full integration and utilisation of all supporting databases by the end of the second quarter next year. — VNA/VNS