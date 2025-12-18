Vietnamese, Lao foreign ministers co-chair 12th political consultation

HÀ NỘI — On Thursday, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung and his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane co-chaired the 12th Việt Nam–Laos Ministerial Political Consultation in Hà Nội to discuss future cooperation directions and international issues of mutual interest.

Minister Trung praised the effective coordination in implementing the bilateral agreement between the two foreign ministries, and welcomed the signing of the Việt Nam–Laos foreign ministry cooperation agreement for the 2026-30 period.

The document helps specify tasks and implementation measures in line with the new phase of development in bilateral ties, according to the Vietnamese top diplomat.

He added that the two sides should enhance exchanges and make recommendations to high-level leaders on directions and measures to continue the effective and substantive cooperation between the two Parties and States, commensurate with the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic bond between Việt Nam and Laos.

Lao foreign minister Phomvihane confirmed that his country will continue to work closely with Việt Nam, maintain regular annual rotating cooperation mechanisms at the ministerial and deputy ministerial levels, and promote meetings and joint activities between the two foreign ministries.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening exchanges in areas like economy, consular affairs, border work, institutional development, capacity training, communications, international law, overseas citizen affairs and multilateral cooperation, including Mekong sub-regional cooperation, ASEAN and international forums like the United Nations.

Phomvihane also expressed his confidence that effective coordination and cooperation between the two foreign ministries will continue to consolidate and foster the longstanding ties between Việt Nam and Laos.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong development of Việt Nam–Laos cooperation in recent years. Political collaboration and strategic trust are continually being consolidated as a key guiding principle in bilateral relations.

Cooperation in defence, security and foreign affairs has been maintained and further strengthened, while trade, economic and investment collaboration has seen clear progress, with many key projects having completed and handed over on schedule.

Coordination in culture, education, science and technology has also continued with tangible results, while joint activities among the two countries' Party organisations, ministries, sectors and localities have expanded and strengthened.

Highlighting the long-term foreign affairs collaboration between Việt Nam and Laos, Trung said that cooperation agreements between the two ministries have helped enhance and sustain their strategic ministerial links, reinforcing the core role of both countries' external relations agencies in nurturing the special Việt Nam–Laos relations.

Vietnamese and Lao diplomats at the meeting agreed to continue their close coordination in supporting Party-building bodies, central ministries and agencies and socio-political organisations to ensure macroeconomic stability, security and defence, and promote international integration in each country.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, and welcomed the mutual support between Việt Nam and Laos at multilateral forums, particularly within the UN framework, as well as the ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

This consultation is an important annual political exchange mechanism between the two foreign ministries. This year’s session was particularly significant, as it was held shortly after a series of major high-level diplomatic activities between the two Parties and States in early December. — VNS