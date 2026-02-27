Việt Nam committed to advancing ASEAN-UK cooperation in priority areas: Ambassador

BANGKOK — As the coordinator for ASEAN-UK relations for the 2024–27 term, Việt Nam is committed to advancing cooperation in priority areas while upholding ASEAN centrality, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng said at the recent ASEAN-UK Dialogue on Sustainability in Bangkok, Thailand.

He noted that key areas of focus include green finance, climate action, clean energy, innovation and inclusive growth.

The ambassador underscored that sustainable development remains a consistent strategic orientation for the bloc, as affirmed in the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. He also commended Thailand’s active coordinating role and welcomed the UK’s strong commitment to the partnership.

Hùng stressed that the ASEAN-UK dialogue partnership, established in 2021, is developing in a dynamic and substantive manner. As both sides look towards the fifth anniversary, cooperation is expected to yield increasingly tangible and effective outcomes.

More than 80 delegates from ASEAN member states, the UK, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and relevant international organisations took part in discussions. Exchanges centred on such areas as the green economy and sustainable finance, public health, education and gender equality, helping to shape the future direction of ASEAN-UK cooperation, particularly in the formulation of a new plan of action for 2027-31. — VNA/VNS