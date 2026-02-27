Hà Nội steps up preparations for March 15 national election

HÀ NỘI — With just two weeks remaining until voters head to the polls on March 15, wards and communes across Hà Nội are accelerating final preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

Election banners flutter along main roads. Notice boards in residential quarters display neatly printed voter rolls and candidate lists. On the loudspeaker system, reminders about key dates and procedures punctuate the day. In the capital, the forthcoming ballot is no longer an abstract event on the calendar; it has become part of everyday conversation.

Under the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and Deputies to the People’s Councils, the public posting of voter and candidate lists is a mandatory step in the electoral process. Beyond its legal significance, it serves as a tangible expression of transparency, giving citizens the opportunity to check information, raise concerns, and exercise oversight at the most local level.

In Yên Sở Ward, the lists have been posted at the ward People’s Committee headquarters, polling stations and community meeting halls. Each morning, residents stop by to verify their names, confirm personal details and read the brief biographies of candidates seeking seats on the local People’s Council.

Cao Văn Tân, head of polling station 4, said the constituency lists were made public in strict accordance with regulations. Staff remain on duty at the polling site to receive feedback and respond to queries, reporting more complex matters to higher authorities when necessary.

He emphasised that the posting of lists is not simply a procedural formality. It is a means for residents to directly supervise the process. Any inaccuracies in names, years of birth or addresses are recorded and corrected without delay, ensuring that no eligible voter is overlooked.

Accuracy as the foundation

If transparency is the visible face of preparation, accuracy is its backbone.

Polling teams are working closely with local police and neighbourhood representatives to review and update voter rolls in line with current population data. In areas with frequent residential changes, this task is particularly demanding.

Constituency 4 in Yên Sở Ward currently has more than 4,000 voters, though the figure remains subject to adjustment. Officials coordinate with local police to remove the names of deceased residents and add newly eligible voters, preventing duplication and maintaining consistency with actual residency records.

At polling station 3, the review of the voter roll goes hand in hand with communication efforts. Officials are assigned to be present daily at posting sites to receive public comments, while neighbourhood Zalo (a Vietnamese messaging app) groups are used to inform residents about the time and location of voting and the duration of the public posting period.

This combination of face-to-face engagement and digital communication has encouraged voters to take the initiative in checking their information, helping to safeguard the objectivity of the list.

Practical arrangements for polling stations are also being finalised with care.

Từ Liêm Ward has been divided into six constituencies with 12 polling stations. Candidate lists have been publicly posted at each site within the time frame prescribed by law.

Bùi Ngọc Kính, vice chairman of the ward People’s Committee and a member of the ward Election Committee, said polling locations were selected after considering voter numbers, population distribution, transport links and geographical conditions. The aim is to ensure a reasonable distribution among constituencies and convenient access for residents.

Particular attention has been given to vulnerable groups, including elderly residents and people with disabilities, as well as workers who may only be able to vote outside standard office hours.

Alongside these organisational measures, communication campaigns have been rolled out in various forms. Loudspeakers, posters and banners provide visible reminders in public spaces, while local electronic portals and community information channels offer regular updates on progress and procedures.

Election information has been delivered directly to households, allowing voters time to study candidate profiles in detail. Neighbourhood meetings and small group discussions create opportunities for residents to better understand the Party’s and State’s policies on elections and to clarify any questions.

Voter confidence and expectations

For many residents, these preparations underscore the seriousness of the occasion.

Nguyễn Thị Bích Liên, a voter in residential group 7A of Yên Sở Ward, said the clear and accessible posting of voter and candidate lists makes it easier for citizens to monitor the process. Having reviewed the candidates’ backgrounds, she expressed confidence in their qualifications and professional experience.

She also welcomed the placement of polling stations at community halls in densely populated areas, noting that the arrangement is especially convenient for elderly residents and those living in apartment buildings.

Like others, she hopes that those elected will remain close to the people, attentive to local concerns and responsive to voters’ aspirations.

Central and municipal directives require that the election be conducted democratically, in strict accordance with the law and with due attention to safety and thrift. Training sessions for polling officials, preparations of facilities and plans to ensure public security, traffic safety and fire prevention are being implemented in a coordinated manner.

Across the capital, the involvement of Party committees, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and mass organisations has created an atmosphere that is both serious and forward-looking.

As March 15 approaches, preparations are intensifying with a shared goal of ensuring every ballot reflects the will of the people and that election day affirms civic responsibility nationwide. — VNS