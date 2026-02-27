Prime Minister chairs February thematic law-making session

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the Government's thematic session on law-making on Friday, during which delegates looked into several draft laws.

In his opening remarks, the PM stressed that institutions serve as both a driver and a resource for development, and must lead the way in removing bottlenecks and addressing emerging practical issues.

He noted that resolutions of the recent Party Congresses have consistently identified institutional building and improvement as one of three strategic breakthroughs for the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

The leader noted that the Government and he have prioritised time and resources for institutional reform, promptly addressing obstacles in mechanisms and policies to create more favourable conditions for people and businesses, thereby promoting the country’s socio-economic development.

Since the start of the current term, the Government has convened 41 thematic sessions on law-making, giving opinions on more than 215 draft laws, ordinances, resolutions and legislative policy dossiers; and submitting 179 legal documents to the National Assembly for consideration and adoption – more than double the number recorded during the 14th National Assembly term.

In 2025 alone, most legal bottlenecks were basically removed in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 66, with a focus on strengthening decentralisation and delegation of authority in tandem with resource allocation, designing supervision and inspection tools mechanisms, and improving implementation capacity at all levels.

The laws and resolutions adopted have helped build a more coherent, feasible and transparent legal system, promoting national development in the spirit of “renewing legal mindset, reforming institutions, and ensuring that laws lead the way for development.”

Reaffirming that institutional and legal reforms have provided a strong foundation and fresh momentum towards the target of double-digit growth in the coming period, PM Chính called on ministers and sector leaders to give top priority to accelerating the completion of draft laws and resolutions within their responsibilities, while actively contributing opinions on proposals from other ministries and agencies.

Under the agenda, the delegates will discuss a number of draft revised laws, including the Law on Capital Law and the Law on Civil Status; along with the draft Law on Belief and Religion; the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Overseas Representative Missions of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam; and a draft resolution of the National Assembly on coordination mechanisms and special policies to enhance the prevention and settlement of international investment disputes. — VNA/VNS