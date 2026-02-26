NA Chairman Mẫn calls for strict, transparent vote counting ahead of 2026 elections

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has stressed that the casting and counting of votes in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure must be conducted rigorously and objectively, with results announced on schedule no later than March 25 as required by law.

He made the request while chairing a nationwide online conference on Thursday to accelerate preparations for the upcoming elections. The meeting was linked by videoconference from the National Assembly House to 34 provincial-level locations and 3,321 commune-level locations across the country.

Delegates heard reports from the National Election Council on election preparations, along with updates from the Government, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, ministries and local authorities on implementation progress and forthcoming tasks.

In his directive remarks, Mẫn, who also serves as Chairman of the National Election Council, acknowledged that preparations in localities had been carried out in a systematic manner. Voter lists have been compiled and publicly posted early in all areas, and election logistics have been arranged according to clear roadmaps. Authorities have also proactively developed plans for special administrative units and early voting arrangements.

However, he pointed to several shortcomings. Some localities have encountered difficulties arising from administrative restructuring and the implementation of a two-tier local government model. Certain information technology systems remain unstable, while communication efforts on the elections among ethnic communities and shift workers have not yet achieved sufficient depth. In addition, some localities have submitted delayed or incomplete reports and others have sought clarification on issues already addressed in existing guidance documents.

Reflecting on the 2021 election, NA Chairman Mẫn outlined five key lessons that localities should take into account in preparing for the upcoming polls.

First, he said fostering the great national unity bloc, strengthening public trust and consensus, promoting citizens’ sense of responsibility and ensuring the active participation of the entire political system are decisive factors in guaranteeing the success of the election.

Second, he stressed that the close leadership and direction of Party committees at all levels play a critically important role in securing election success, alongside clear task assignments, active cooperation and close coordination among relevant agencies and organisations to ensure consistency and efficiency.

Third, he emphasised that communication and public information efforts must be targeted to reach all citizens, while ensuring transparency, democracy, fairness and equality throughout the election process.

Fourth, personnel procedures must be implemented in accordance with regulations, including the consultation process, nomination and introduction of candidates, voter feedback and election campaigning, in order to select truly qualified and deserving representatives.

Fifth, he underscored that authorities must monitor developments at grassroots level and prepare comprehensive plans to ensure absolute security, social order, public safety and healthcare readiness, while strengthening inspection, supervision and timely direction to address emerging issues effectively.

NA Chairman Mẫn called for strict adherence to Directive No. 46-CT/TW issued on May 16, 2025 and the conclusions of the Politburo and the Party Secretariat, including the Secretariat’s Conclusion No. 03 dated February 22, 2026, as well as plans and guidance issued by the National Election Council.

He emphasised the need to organise voter meetings effectively, ensure accurate voter lists without errors affecting voting rights, strengthen communication efforts before, during and after the election, especially in special areas and among specific voter groups, and guarantee absolute security and safety.

The top legislator said the first session of the 16th National Assembly is expected to open on April 6, 2026, followed by the inaugural sessions of local people’s councils. The NA Standing Committee is preparing personnel matters and legislative content for the session.

He also instructed authorities to resolve complaints and denunciations within their competence and complete the certification of elected deputies in accordance with regulations.

Localities report readiness

At the conference, representatives from Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng reported progress in their election preparations.

Trần Thế Cương, permanent deputy chairman of Hà Nội’s People’s Council, said the city had established a comprehensive system of directives from the municipal Party Committee to grassroots authorities, clearly assigning responsibilities to election committees and subcommittees. All tasks are scheduled for completion at least two days ahead of statutory deadlines.

The city has deployed election information management software down to commune level and coordinated with telecommunications providers to issue accounts and provide training. The use of the National Population Database and the VNeID digital identity application has significantly improved the accuracy and transparency of voter registration.

Communication efforts have also been expanded through large-scale online conferences linking 133 locations and more than 18,000 participants, ensuring election information reaches grassroots level promptly.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, deputy chairman of HCM City’s People’s Committee, said the city has completed publication of the official candidate lists for the National Assembly and people’s council elections at all levels. It is now organising voter meetings, recording campaign materials and posting candidates’ biographies and action plans in residential areas.

He added that early voting was conducted on Thursday in four polling areas in Tam Thắng and Phước Thắng wards and Long Sơn Commune due to specific operational requirements, in line with directives from the National Election Council.

In Đà Nẵng, Nguyễn Đức Dũng, deputy secretary of the municipal Party Committee and chairman of the city’s People’s Council, said the city has about 2.18 million voters and 1,784 polling stations.

The city’s Election Committee has officially announced the lists of candidates for people’s council deputies in all 93 communes and wards. Three rounds of consultation conferences have been held, resulting in a list of National Assembly candidates as well as 125 candidates for the municipal People’s Council and 3,421 candidates for people’s councils at various levels. — VNS