Việt Nam remains steadfast in advancing disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation: Diplomat

GENEVA — Việt Nam always assumes a strong sense of responsibility for advancing disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation, said Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva.

In his opening remarks at the recent High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland, Ambassador Dũng said in the current context, the risks of miscalculation and unintended escalation, particularly nuclear risks, remain a profound concern, warning that such pose serious challenges to the multilateral disarmament mechanism.

He praised the conference’s even more important and irreplaceable role amid such challenges as the sole multilateral negotiating forum on disarmament. Its unique mandate and broad membership constitute both strengths and major responsibilities. The ambassador also welcomed recent efforts, including the establishment of subsidiary bodies to foster substantive discussions, calling them constructive steps that should be sustained and built upon.

The conference should intensify meaningful dialogue, avoid politicisation and uphold fundamental principles of consensus and inclusivity, he said, adding that efforts to improve working methods should aim to strengthen unity rather than deepening divisions. In the current setting, the conference must reaffirm its central role in promoting international peace and security.

Việt Nam backs comprehensive, verifiable and irreversible disarmament, particularly nuclear disarmament, he said, underscoring the importance of preventing nuclear proliferation and bolstering transparency and confidence-building measures. He also reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to international law and the UN Charter’s purposes and principles.

He further reiterated that Việt Nam’s defence policy, guided by the “Four Nos” principle, prohibits joining military alliances, siding with one country against another, foreign military bases or use of Vietnamese territory against other countries, and using or threatening to use force in international relations.

Việt Nam outlined several substantive priorities at the session. It supports the start of negotiations on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, while noting that ongoing substantive discussions in subsidiary bodies could build consensus on the issue.

Việt Nam also called for legally binding negative security assurances for non-nuclear-weapon states as a means to enhance trust and create a more balanced security landscape. Given the current instability, reducing nuclear risks should be treated as an urgent priority through better transparency and communication channels and steps to avert miscalculation, all aimed at easing tensions and building confidence.

It also noted that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, are increasingly linked to military applications, underscoring the need to ensure meaningful human control and accountability at all times while promoting international dialogue to prevent destabilising consequences. Preventing an arms race in outer space is also regarded as a top priority, with Việt Nam reaffirming that the peaceful use of outer space must continue for the benefit of all humanity.

Member states are set to convene in New York mid-year for the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), an important opportunity to restore trust, recommit to obligations and advance the balanced implementation of the treaty’s three pillars: nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and peaceful use of nuclear energy.

As President of the upcoming Review Conference, Việt Nam is committed to facilitating inclusive, constructive and balanced discussions among member states, Dũng said, stressing that narrowing differences, reducing polarisation and strengthening trust will be essential for meaningful results.

According to the diplomat, the Conference on Disarmament and the NPT complement each other. The progress in Geneva could create a political environment conducive for the Review Conference, while a successful Review Conference would in turn strengthen the credibility and effectiveness of the multilateral disarmament mechanism. Việt Nam stands ready to contribute actively and drive dialogue in both processes. — VNA/VNS