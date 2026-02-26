Election preparations carried out proactively, methodically: NA General Secretary

HÀ NỘI — Preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure have been carried out proactively, methodically and in line with regulations, NA General Secretary Lê Quang Mạnh said on Thursday.

Addressing a national teleconference on election preparations, Mạnh, who is also Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the Office of the National Election Council (NEC), affirmed that the work has basically met the requirements of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the NEC.

According to the report, guiding documents were issued early and synchronously, ensuring a unified framework for implementation nationwide. The application of information technology and digital transformation has been stepped up, particularly in compiling, reviewing and publicising voter lists.

Despite a tight timeline coinciding with the Lunar New Year holiday, preparations for the three rounds of consultation were conducted carefully, ensuring appropriate structure, composition and quality of candidates, with a reasonable surplus maintained in accordance with regulations. Organisations in charge of election at all levels were established on schedule, ensuring continuity and stability.

Communications and public information campaigns have been implemented in a focused and innovative manner, helping foster public consensus and strengthen voter confidence. Security, social order and safety have been ensured, with early preparations made to safeguard information systems and cyberspace related to the election.

Following the third round of consultation on February 14, the NEC issued Resolution No. 151 announcing 864 official candidates for the 16th NA across 182 constituencies. Of these, 217 were nominated by central agencies and 647 by localities, including four self-nominated candidates, ensuring compliance with structure and surplus requirements.

Nationwide, there are 73,457,255 eligible voters to cast ballots at 72,195 polling stations. Voter lists have been publicised at commune-level People’s Committees, residential areas and designated polling venues in accordance with the law.

Supervision and inspection have been strengthened. At the central level, two rounds of monitoring were conducted in 24 provinces and cities, while local election committees have implemented their own supervision plans to ensure consistency and compliance. The reception and settlement of complaints and denunciations have been handled seriously and objectively.

At the request of election committees in 11 provinces and cities, early voting has been approved for 218 polling stations.

Highlighting that the period leading up to the Election Day is decisive to the success of the election, Mạnh urged relevant agencies to continue strictly implementing Party directives, complete voter list reviews, intensify communications, ensure security and order, and organise voting and vote counting in a rigorous, objective and lawful manner. — VNA/VNS