Army urged to strengthen international integration, defence diplomacy

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường has urged the army to proactively and effectively promote international integration and defence diplomacy to ensure national interests while addressing a national political military conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The conference, jointly organised by the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, was aimed at assessing the outcomes of military and national defence tasks in 2025 and discussing objectives for the year to come.

Cường highlighted the military's notable contributions to the national development process amid a complex and uncertain international environment.

He urged the Central Military Commission, leaders of the Ministry of National Defence and commanders at all levels in the military to continue directing the effective implementation of their strategic advisory role within the Party and State on military and defence matters.

According to the president, military leaders should be proactive and responsive, and should enhance their capabilities in research, forecasting and formulating effective responses to all situations, ensuring that the military is not caught off guard or unprepared.

Cường called for the coordination and implementation of solutions to build a strong and modern people's defence system, and to establish solid military defences in military zones and at the various levels of defence areas under new conditions, especially the two-tier local administration model.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need to continue integrating defence with economic development and vice versa, by maximising the important role of military economic units and economic defence brigades in contributing to socio-economic development, stabilising the population in border areas and islands and strengthening the defence system to safeguard the country’s territorial sovereignty.

Building a modern, elite and highly capable People’s Army is crucial, as is improving overall combat strength, maintaining combat readiness and adapting training to new operational conditions, the president said.

He went on to note that the military must safeguard air, sea, border, domestic, and cyber spaces, and modernise weapons and equipment to meet the requirements of a modern defence force.

Cường also stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships, building strategic trust with neighbouring countries, traditional friends and major powers, and actively engaging in international defence forums and peacekeeping missions, maximising global support for Việt Nam’s defence goals.

To continue strengthening the leadership and development of the Party Organisation of the Việt Nam People’s Army, the president called for a focus on enhancing the leadership capacity and combat strength of Party committees and organisations at all levels.

He also pointed out the need for upholding democratic centralism, promoting self-criticism and constructive criticism, and improving oversight and anti-corruption measures to prevent degradation, along with internal evolution and “self-transformation”.

Building on the proud traditions of the heroic Việt Nam People’s Army, Cường expressed his confidence that the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence and all military personnel will successfully accomplish their tasks, joining the entire Party and people in safeguarding the Fatherland and paving the way for the country to confidently enter a new era of strong development, prosperity and happiness for the Vietnamese people. — VNA/VNS