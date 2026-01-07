Huế to build 4 new bridges across Hương River, Tam Giang Lagoon

HUẾ — The central city of Huế is preparing to invest in the construction of four new bridges, including one spanning Hương River and three crossing the Tam Giang Lagoon.

The move aims to meet rising transport demand, strengthen regional connectivity, create new landscape landmarks and expand development space for the city.

Under the plan, a bridge across Hến Island in central part of the city is expected to break ground in late this year or early 2027, with completion and commissioning targeted for late 2028 or early 2029.

The project has a total investment of about VNĐ2.2 trillion (US$83.7 million). The entire route, including the bridge and approach roads, will be 2.76km long.

During an on-site inspection and survey of the proposed bridge location and its approach roads, as well as the Nguyễn Hoàng Road and the city’s Ring Road No.3 on Monday, Party Secretary of the city Nguyễn Đình Trung urged implementing agencies to ensure full compliance with legal regulations, adhere strictly to the approved schedule and focus efforts on site clearance.

Hến Island is located in the middle of the river as it flows through central Huế.

At present, Phú Lưu Bridge is the only road link connecting Hến Island to the southern bank of the river.

Built in 1967, Phú Lưu Bridge is just over 100m long and more than 3m wide, and has deteriorated severely.

During periods of high flooding on the river, the bridge must be closed to traffic, leaving Hến Island isolated.

In addition, the city is also preparing to invest in three bridges crossing the Tam Giang Lagoon.

These include a bridge linking Phú Vang Commune with Phú Vinh Commune, Hà Trung Bridge connecting Phú Vang Commune with Vinh Lộc Commune, and Vĩnh Tu Bridge linking Quảng Điền Commune with Phong Quảng Ward.

The bridges are expected to strengthen connectivity in coastal and low-lying areas, open up new development space and boost economic growth as well as coastal and lagoon-based tourism.

Specifically, the bridge across the Tam Giang Lagoon linking Phú Vang and Phú Vinh has been included in the list of projects slated for investment in the 2026-30 period, with total capital of more than VNĐ1.02 trillion ($38.9 million).

The bridge will have a total length of about 3 km, including a 1.4km bridge section across the lagoon with a width of 15.5m, and approximately 1.6km of approach roads with a cross-section of 26 metres.

Hà Trung Bridge, linking Phú Vang and Vinh Lộc, has also been listed for implementation in the 2026-30 period, with an estimated investment of VNĐ950 billion ($36.1 million).

Meanwhile, the Vĩnh Tu Bridge project, connecting Quảng Điền Commune with Phong Quảng Ward, is currently under review for investment policy approval.

The project is expected to require total investment of more than VNĐ1.5 trillion ($57.1 million).

Vĩnh Tu Bridge is planned to have a total length of about 3.24km, including a 2.36km bridge section, with the remainder comprising approach roads at both ends.

The bridge and approach roads will have a width of 15.5m.— VNS