Man in Hà Nội jailed for six months over assault of woman caught on camera

HÀ NỘI — A man has been jailed for six months after he assaulted a woman in the lobby of a residential apartment building – an attack that sparked widespread public anger after footage circulated online.

Hà Nội People’s Court convicted Đặng Chí Thành, 31, of disturbing public order over the August 2025 incident at the Sky Central apartment complex, where prosecutors said he repeatedly struck a woman near the elevators.

According to court records, the altercation stemmed from a dispute between the victim and Thành’s wife earlier in August, reportedly involving their children at the apartment complex in Hoàng Mai.

Prosecutors said tensions resurfaced several days later, when Thành saw the woman in the building’s lobby.

At around 10pm on August 9, Thành approached the woman and demanded an apology, prosecutors said.

When she refused and attempted to walk toward the elevators, he chased her and struck her multiple times, slapping her, kicking her once and punching her repeatedly in the face and head.

Witnesses said the assault took place in a crowded area of the lobby, with several children present. After the attack, Thành continued to shout insults and issued threats, prosecutors said.

During the trial, Thành admitted to assaulting the woman and acknowledged that his behaviour had disrupted public order.

He told the court that he had acted in a moment of anger and frustration, citing ongoing personal stress and family pressures. He denied having any intention to seriously harm the victim, saying his threats were made in the heat of the moment.

Footage of the assault, captured by security cameras, later spread on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

The victim’s family rejected Thành’s account, disputing claims of any prior conflict between the two families and challenging his version of events.

In its ruling, the court said Thành’s actions were dangerous to society and had caused significant public outrage, warranting a custodial sentence to deter similar behaviour.

Judges noted, however, that the defendant was a first-time offender and had partially compensated the victim, factors that were taken into account in determining the sentence.

The court sentenced Thành to six months in prison. — VNS