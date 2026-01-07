PM urges completion of campaign to rebuild flood-damaged houses in central Việt Nam by Jan 15

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday demanded the swift completion of the 'Quang Trung Campaign' to rebuild and repair houses for people affected by storms and floods in central Việt Nam, stressing that all work must be finished ahead of the 14th National Party Congress and the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Chairing an online conference with central provinces and cities, PM Chính reviewed the implementation of the campaign, launched to ensure that no disaster-affected household is left without safe shelter as the country prepares for major political and cultural milestones.

According to reports, storms and floods at the end of 2025 caused severe damage in localities from Quảng Trị to Lâm Đồng, with 1,597 houses collapsing or being swept away and requiring new construction and 34,759 others suffering damage and needing repairs.

With the clear goal that every affected family would have a home to celebrate Tết in dignity and safety, the Prime Minister launched the 'Quang Trung Campaign' to accelerate reconstruction efforts across the region.

Thanks to the rapid and coordinated response from ministries, local authorities, businesses and the public, all 34,759 houses requiring repairs have been completed, fully achieving the set target.

At a review meeting on December 30, 2025, the PM urged all forces to press ahead and complete the rebuilding of destroyed houses by January 15, 2026, as a practical achievement to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress.

So far, 1,046 out of 1,597 houses needing new construction have been completed, equivalent to 65.5 per cent. Work on the remainder has started, with construction progress ranging from 60 per cent to more than 80 per cent. Localities reported that essential infrastructure, including electricity, clean water and telecommunications, has been fully restored, and that there are no major obstacles related to funding, manpower or construction materials.

Most provinces pledged to finish all rebuilding work before or on January 15. A small number of families in Lâm Đồng and Đắk Lắk have opted for larger-scale houses, which may take slightly longer, but are still expected to be completed well before the 14th National Party Congress later this month and ahead of Tết in mid-February.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chính praised ministries, sectors and localities, particularly their leaders, for their proactive and effective implementation of the campaign. He expressed satisfaction that all households with repaired homes have already stabilised their daily lives.

Reiterating the target that by January 15 no affected citizen should be left without shelter, the PM urged the entire local political system to mobilise maximum resources, especially the armed forces and socio-political organisations, to work with the highest sense of urgency.

Beyond housing, he requested localities to continue restoring infrastructure, environmental sanitation and transport, while carefully reviewing residents’ essential needs, including household appliances, to raise support so that local residents can fully enjoy the festive atmosphere, follow the 14th National Party Congress, and celebrate a warm, safe and peaceful Tết.

The PM also proposed financial assistance of VNĐ5 million (US$190) for each of the 34,759 households with repaired houses in the eight central localities, and VNĐ10 million for nearly 5,000 households nationwide whose homes collapsed or were swept away, to help them resume livelihoods and purchase essential items. He emphasised transparency and strict supervision to prevent waste and misconduct.

Calling the 'Quang Trung Campaign' a deeply humane initiative, PM Chính urged continued participation and timely recognition of outstanding contributors, while drawing lessons for future movements and tasks. — VNA/VNS