Two dead in Tây Ninh after man sets partner and self ablaze

January 07, 2026 - 17:45
Two people have died in the southern province of Tây Ninh, after a man reportedly doused himself and his partner in petrol and set them alight following a domestic dispute.
A screen cap from the security camera of the incident, which took place at around 6:30pm January 6.

TÂY NINH — Two people have died in the southern province of Tây Ninh, after a man reportedly doused himself and his partner in petrol and set them alight following a personal relationship dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 6:30pm Tuesday at a residential house at Road 13 in Long Hoà Ward, according to local officials.

Initial findings indicate that the man, identified by police as a 57-year-old man N.M.N., poured petrol over a 52-year-old woman named N.K.D. (both residents of the ward) following an argument related to their romantic relationship before igniting the fuel, causing a large fire.

Both victims suffered severe burns and were rushed to Tay Ninh General Hospital in critical condition. Despite emergency treatment and subsequent transfer to a higher-level medical facility, both later died from their injuries while being on the way.

Local police have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. — VNS

