Exhibition opens to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

by Đoàn Tùng

Commemorating the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, alongside pivotal anniversaries, the Việt Nam National Museum of History launches a special exhibition featuring 150 documents and artifacts.

The display highlights transformative moments in Vietnamese revolution, emphasising springtime as symbolic of decisive beginnings. Each milestone underscores Party leadership and national sovereignty. The exhibition connects national independence with socialist ideals, reflecting aspirations for freedom and self-reliance. Spring 2026 marks the Party's new term (2026-2031), reaffirming commitments to innovation and development.

Open to the public until July, the exhibition offers an opportunity to reflect on meaningful beginnings and to inspire patriotism, revolutionary ideals and aspirations for contribution, particularly among younger generations. — VNS