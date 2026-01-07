Exhibition opens to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

|Visitors at "Spring – The Dawn of Victory" exhibition. — VNS Photos Đoàn Tùng
by Đoàn Tùng
Commemorating the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, alongside pivotal anniversaries, the Việt Nam National Museum of History launches a special exhibition featuring 150 documents and artifacts.
The display highlights transformative moments in Vietnamese revolution, emphasising springtime as symbolic of decisive beginnings. Each milestone underscores Party leadership and national sovereignty. The exhibition connects national independence with socialist ideals, reflecting aspirations for freedom and self-reliance. Spring 2026 marks the Party's new term (2026-2031), reaffirming commitments to innovation and development.
|A visitor views items displayed at the exhibition.
Open to the public until July, the exhibition offers an opportunity to reflect on meaningful beginnings and to inspire patriotism, revolutionary ideals and aspirations for contribution, particularly among younger generations. — VNS
|The watch used by Nguyễn Đức Cảnh (1908 – 1932), one of the founders and first leaders of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, during the years 1928-1933.
|An artefact in the collection of personal items used by President Hồ Chí Minh during his time living in Cao Bằng, in 1941
|A banknote of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam("Uncle Hồ's Paper Money"). After the August Revolution of 1945, the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam was established, and banknotes were officially printed and circulated to assert the sovereignty of the independent state
|A banknote of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam ("Uncle Hồ's Paper Money").
|The seal of the Committee of the Indochinese Communist Party.
|The book "The Judgement Of The French Colonial Regime" by Nguyễn Ái Quốc, later known as Hồ Chí Minh, was published in Paris (France) in 1925.
|A banknote of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam ("Uncle Hồ's Paper Money").
|One of the personal items used by President Hồ Chí Minh during his time living in Cao Bằng Province, in 1941.
|The ballot box used on the day of Việt Nam's first General Election by the people of Tuyên Hóa District, Quảng Bình Province, on January 6, 1946.
|Traditional oil lamp used by the Tonkin Committee of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League during meetings at Ngô Gia Tự House in Từ Sơn (Bắc Ninh) in September 1928.
|The book “Đường Kách Mệnh” (Revolutionary way) by President Hồ Chí Minh, first published 1927.
|One of the personal items used by President Hồ Chí Minh during his time living in Cao Bằng Province, in 1941.