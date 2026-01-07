“Spring – The Dawn of Victory” exhibition opens

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Museum of History on January 6 opened an exhibition entitled Spring – The Dawn of Victory as part of activities welcoming the 14th National Party Congress and marking major national anniversaries that trace their origins to pivotal springs in the country’s revolutionary history.

In celebration of the 14th National Party Congress, the 80th anniversary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6, 1946–2026), the 85th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s return to the Fatherland (January 28, 1941–2026), and the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930–2026), the exhibition highlights decisive historical turning points, the Party’s leadership role, and the immense strength of the people, which together laid the foundation for the victories of the Vietnamese revolution.

Featuring more than 150 photos, documents and artefacts, it is structured into three sections.

The first section, Spring of Revolution, presents key Party documents and resolutions in the 1930–1945 period, along with collections of pre-1945 revolutionary newspapers and printing tools. It showcases notable spring editions of Party newspapers published prior to the August Revolution of 1945. Particularly noteworthy is the display of everyday items used by President Hồ Chí Minh during his time living and working in Cao Bằng, such as simple cooking and household utensils, reflecting his modest lifestyle and unwavering dedication under arduous conditions.

The second section, Spring of Independence, recounts the victory of the August Revolution in 1945 and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) on September 2, 1945, ushering in an era of independence and freedom. It also highlights the first general election on January 6, 1946, which affirmed the people’s right to mastery and laid the legal foundation for building the first people's democratic state in Việt Nam's history. To enhance public engagement, an interactive space invites visitors to share their reflections and hopes.

The third section, Spring of Aspiration, depicts nearly four decades of renewal and development, from the 6th National Party Congress in 1986 to the period of integration, digital transformation and advancement in a new era. It also features images highlighting preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, underscoring political resolve and strategic vision for a new stage of development.

Open to the public until July, the exhibition offers an opportunity to reflect on meaningful beginnings and to inspire patriotism, revolutionary ideals and aspirations for contribution, particularly among younger generations. — VNA/VNS