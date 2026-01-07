Love in Việt Nam bridges cultures on screen

HÀ NỘI — A sweeping cross-cultural romance set against Việt Nam’s landscapes and cityscapes, the Việt Nam–India co-production Love in Việt Nam is positioning itself as both a cinematic crowd-pleaser and a soft-power showcase, aiming to elevate the country’s global image while sparking interest in its tourism, culture and people.

Directed and written by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film is co-produced by RFK Studio, Innovations India and 1-All Stars Vietnam, with support from the Consulate General of India in HCM City and the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Mumbai. The collaboration is intended to promote cultural and artistic exchange between the two countries.

The film premiered at the 2025 Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival and went on to receive major honours, including Best Film of Asia and Best Director of Asia at the Seoul Global Movie Awards.

Its narrative draws inspiration from Madonna in a Fur Coat by Turkish writer Sabahattin Ali, one of the most celebrated classics of Turkish literature. First published in 1943, the novel has been translated into 17 languages and sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.

Love in Việt Nam follows Manav, the privileged son of an Indian billionaire family who values freedom and music. At odds with his ambitions, he is sent by his uncle to Việt Nam to study agriculture.

In a foreign land shaped by a different language, customs and pace of life, Manav unexpectedly encounters a painting by Linh, a beautiful, strong and passionate Vietnamese artist. Struck by love at first sight, he finds himself irresistibly drawn to her.

As the story unfolds, early misunderstandings and cultural clashes give way to a deeper artistic and emotional bond, revealing how connection can transcend borders.

More than a romance, Love in Việt Nam is framed as a symbol of friendship and cultural connection between two countries rich in heritage and a shared passion for cinema.

Director Kazmi noted that Việt Nam provides an ideal setting for portraying a love story that is both authentic and dignified, where grand visuals serve not as spectacle but as a meaningful backdrop.

Carefully crafted cinematography presents Việt Nam as both captivating and diverse, from the turquoise beaches of Đà Nẵng and the tranquil, ancient charm of Hội An to the dynamic, modern rhythm of HCM City.

The Central Highlands city of Đà Lạt and Phú Quốc Island in the southern province of An Giang play a particularly important role in the film, balancing romance and modernity.

In Đà Lạt, locations such as Samten Hills, with its giant prayer wheel, create a sacred and contemplative space where the characters’ emotions deepen.

Meanwhile, Phú Quốc leaves a lasting impression through striking romantic moments, including fireworks illuminating the night sky and the leading roles’ kiss on the iconic Kiss Bridge.

The film features a high-profile cast and production team, including Shantanu Maheshwari and Khả Ngân in the two leading roles.

Maheshwari is a renowned actor and dancer, best known for Dil Dosti Dance. He won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and is a member of Desi Hoppers, champions of the World of Dance Championship in Los Angeles. He made his film debut in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and won the IIFA Award for Best Male Debut.

Khả Ngân is a rising Vietnamese actress admired for her natural beauty and emotionally resonant performances. Her notable works include Golden Kite Award-winning 11 Months 5 Days, 100 Days with You and Suddenly Happy Family. She is also active in music and television hosting.

Other artists include Avneet Kaur, Farida Jalal, Thanh Hiền and Đinh Y Nhung. Love in Việt Nam is the first cinematic co-production between Việt Nam and India since the two countries established diplomatic relations 75 years ago.

It will be screened in Vietnamese cinemas on January 9, following releases in India and South Korea. — VNS