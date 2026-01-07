January 7 Victory - shared triumph of Cambodian, Vietnamese peoples: AKP

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia’s January 7 Victory over the genocidal regime in 1979 was a shared triumph of the Cambodian and Vietnamese peoples, writing a heroic chapter in the history of selfless, sincere international solidarity between the two neighbouring countries, Cambodia’s AKP news agency said.

In an article published on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory, the agency said in response to the call of the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation — the predecessor of today’s Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) — Vietnamese volunteer troops joined the Front’s armed forces in overthrowing the brutal Pol Pot regime, culminating in the victory of January 7, 1979.

After the victory, Vietnamese volunteer troops continued to provide support in training and capacity building. Once the Cambodian armed forces had grown strong enough to prevent any resurgence of the genocidal regime, the Vietnamese volunteer army decided to completely withdraw from Cambodia in 1989, the article said.

It noted that the victory helped rescue around five million Cambodians from the brink of death under the genocidal regime led by Pol Pot, which killed more than three million innocent people during its rule.

AKP highlighted the strong support of the Vietnamese people, volunteer soldiers, as well as the Party and State of Việt Nam during the fight.

In his remarks at a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the Front’s establishment on December 2, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many, who also serves as Minister of Civil Service and Vice President of the SFDCM, praised the great sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer troops who took part in the struggle to overthrow the genocidal Pol Pot regime, according to the article.

In messages sent to the Cambodian people on the annual commemoration of Victory Day on Wednesday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), together with other high-ranking Cambodian leaders, has also consistently affirmed the noble contributions and heroic sacrifices of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers.

The agency said the January 7 Victory forged a fine tradition that has continued to be nurtured, strengthened and preserved, becoming ever more vibrant and enduring for successive generations of leaders. The victory has also continued to spread, helping young people from all walks of life gain a deeper understanding of this model of good relations, in line with the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” as defined by the leaders of the two countries. — VNA/VNS