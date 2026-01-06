National Election Council conducts on-site inspection of preparations in Phú Thọ

PHÚ THỌ — A delegation of the National Assembly Standing Committee and the National Election Council on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of election preparations in the northern province of Phú Thọ.

Speaking at the meeting, Bùi Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and member of the National Election Council, praised the proactive and responsible spirit of the provincial election committee, noting that key preparatory tasks have been implemented on schedule.

He stressed the need to strictly comply with statutory timelines to avoid affecting the overall election process.

He urged Phú Thọ to seriously implement the inspection and supervision plan in three phases aligned with key stages of the election, closely monitor voter fluctuations and promptly handle complaints and petitions to prevent potential hotspots that could affect the election environment.

Training activities should be organised by phases and tailored to specific tasks, while ensuring public security and social order remains a top priority to guarantee that elections at all levels are conducted democratically, lawfully, safely, and successfully.

According to the provincial election committee, the provincial Party Committee has established a 27-member steering committee for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels of Phú Thọ for the 2026-31 term.

Following the first round of consultations, Phú Thọ will elect 17 deputies to the 16th NA and 85 to the provincial People’s Council for the 2026-31 term. At the commune level, 3,067 People’s Council deputies will be elected.

The province has six NA, 19 provincial-level People’s Council, and 927 commune-level People’s Council constituencies, along with corresponding election committees at each level. — VNA/VNS