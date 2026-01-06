Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on 80th anniversary of first general election

HÀ NỘI — Party and State leaders, along with representatives of different generations of National Assembly deputies, paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum on Tuesday morning on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the first general election of Việt Nam (January 6, 1946 – 2026).

Attending the ceremony were Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Luong Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

Also present were former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former State Presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết and Trương Tấn Sang, former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, along with current and former Party and State leaders, Politburo members, Party Central Committee secretaries, Deputy Prime Ministers, and Deputy Chairpersons of the National Assembly.

With profound respect and gratitude, the delegation expressed deep remembrance of President Hồ Chí Minh’s immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. The late leader devoted his entire life to the struggle for national liberation, national reunification, and the building of an independent and unified Việt Nam. The wreath laid by the delegation bore the inscription “Forever grateful to great President Hồ Chí Minh.”

Eighty years ago, January 6, 1946 marked a historic milestone when, for the first time, the Vietnamese people exercised their right to mastery to vote in a general election, directly electing deputies to the National Assembly. The success of the first general election not only affirmed the democratic and progressive nature of the Vietnamese State, but also reflected the strategic vision and creative revolutionary thinking of the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh, laying a firm foundation for a State of the people, by the people and for the people.

From the first general election in 1946 to the present, Việt Nam has successfully held 15 National Assembly elections. However, President Hồ Chí Minh’s imprint on the election of the first National Assembly remains deeply engraved in the hearts and minds of millions of Vietnamese people.

The late leader’s directives, decrees and activities during that historic period have retained their enduring value, providing important lessons for successive generations in electoral work and in building a National Assembly worthy of being the highest representative body and the highest organ of State power of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

Following the ceremony, the delegation laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street in Hà Nội.

Earlier the same morning, a national-level ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the first general election to elect deputies to the National Assembly of Việt Nam was held solemnly at the Diên Hồng Hall of the National Assembly House, with the attendance of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and current and former Party and State leaders. — VNA/VNS