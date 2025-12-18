Việt Nam, Singapore seek stronger ties, coordination on regional challenges

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday held a telephone conversation with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong to discuss bilateral relations and a range of emerging regional and international issues.

PM Chính said he was pleased to speak with PM Wong shortly after their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last month in Johannesburg, South Africa. He welcomed the two prime ministers’ regular contacts and phone calls, which he said had enabled timely consultations and coordination to effectively address challenges, seize opportunities to maintain development momentum, and make practical contributions to ASEAN unity.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of Việt Nam–Singapore relations since their elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed to vigorously and effectively implement the Action Programme for the 2025–2030 period. They also agreed to study the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms, including a Strategic Dialogue between the two ruling parties.

The two prime ministers agreed to continue prioritising the upgrading of the Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) network to a second-generation model that is greener, smarter and more inclusive. They set a goal of reaching 30 VSIPs before 2030 and expanding this successful model to other countries in the region.

PM Chính welcomed ongoing surveys for a project to export offshore wind power from Việt Nam to Singapore and proposed cooperation in the development of small modular nuclear power.

He also called for the early rollout of concrete cooperation projects in carbon credits and food security. The Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that Singapore would participate in Việt Nam's international financial centre in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, continue supporting Việt Nam in developing high-quality human resources, and help make Việt Nam–Singapore relations a leading model of solidarity, cooperation and dialogue in the region.

Agreeing with PM Chính’s proposals, PM Wong stressed that amid increasingly complex regional developments, Singapore wishes to work with Việt Nam to substantively implement the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, making it a beacon within ASEAN for win-win, mutually beneficial cooperation.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two prime ministers expressed profound concern over recent tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, calling on the parties to exercise restraint, refrain from the use of force, pursue dialogue and resolve disputes through peaceful means.

They agreed to closely coordinate with other ASEAN countries to strengthen unity, uphold ASEAN centrality and utilise ASEAN mechanisms to promote dialogue and contribute to regional peace, stability and cooperation.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to coordination and effective cooperation when Việt Nam serves as APEC host and Singapore holds the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027. — VNS