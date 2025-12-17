Front leader sends Christmas greetings to Christian communities

HÀ NỘI — President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài has sent a congratulatory letter to Christian dignitaries and followers nationwide, wishing them a peaceful, joyful and loving Christmas season.

In the letter, she wrote that Việt Nam continued to advance over the past year amid a mix of opportunities and challenges. Under the Party leadership, the State management, the united efforts of all social strata, the country strived to maintain socio-political stability, restore and develop the economy, accelerate digital transformation, ensure social welfare, safeguard national defence-security, and elevate its standing on the global stage.

She credited these achievements to the bloc of great national unity, in which religious communities, including Catholic and Protestant followers, have made active, persistent and responsible contributions.

The VFF praised the motto of “Respecting God – Loving the Nation” and “Living the Gospel in the heart of the nation” upheld by Catholic and Protestant communities, she said, adding that many dignitaries, clergy and believers have exemplified adherence to the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, while actively encouraging followers to join patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched by the VFF and socio-political organisations.

She praised their efforts in supporting the poor and vulnerable, protecting the environment, responding to climate change, building new-style rural areas and civilised urban zones, while making practical contributions to education, healthcare, humanitarian and charitable activities, and the great national unity as well.

As Việt Nam presses ahead with comprehensive reforms, deeper global integration, administrative streamlining for greater efficiency and effectiveness, and the development of a green and digital economy while fostering a fair and civilised society, the VFF hopes and believes that Christian dignitaries, clergy and followers will continue upholding their fine traditions, accompany the nation, actively bolster the bloc of great national unity, and build a more prosperous, civilised and happy homeland, she wrote.

The VFF Central Committee will always listen to, accompany and work closely with religious organisations; respect and ensure the right to freedom of belief and religion; and create favourable conditions for religions to operate in line with their charters and the law, thereby enabling greater contributions to the nation and VFF's common cause, for the shared interests of the Fatherland and the well-being of its people, including Catholic and Protestant communities, she concluded. — VNA/VNS