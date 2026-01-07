Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Int’l agricultural, environmental technology fair set for Cần Thơ

January 07, 2026 - 11:01
VietAGROS 2026 will serve as a technology-focused platform showcasing advanced technologies, machinery, equipment and new production processes for the agricultural sector in the Mekong Delta and across Việt Nam.

 

A booth at the VietAGROS 2025. — File Photo 

CẦN THƠ — The International Exhibition on Machinery, Equipment, Supplies, Chemicals and Agricultural Products in Việt Nam (VietAGROS) 2026 will be held from April 15-17 in the Mekong Delta City of Cần Thơ, featuring more than 200 booths displaying products, services and technologies in agriculture and environmental fields, including aquaculture, livestock and crop production.

Addressing an event to introduce the exhibition on Monday, Nguyễn Tấn Nhơn, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, VietAGROS 2026 will serve as a technology-focused platform showcasing advanced technologies, machinery, equipment and new production processes for the agricultural sector in the Mekong Delta and across Việt Nam. The event is also expected to promote clean and sustainable agriculture through green, environmentally friendly technological solutions.

The organisers aim to strengthen links between suppliers of modern agricultural inputs and machinery and farmers, thereby helping producers access technologies in crop cultivation, livestock farming and aquaculture, adopt sustainable production processes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Agricultural and environmental technologies, Nhơn said, will help balance environmental protection with economic efficiency for farmers, while raising awareness of responsible production practices to minimise pollution amid increasingly complex climate conditions. These efforts will contribute to Việt Nam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Lê Thị Bảo Ngọc, a representative of the VietAGROS 2026 organising committee, noted that the fair is designed to become a flagship event for Việt Nam’s agriculture sector, highlighting high-tech applications, innovation and digital transformation in the context of deeper international integration. It will also provide opportunities to expand economic cooperation, promote brands and services, and introduce and honour outstanding agricultural products from domestic and international organisations and enterprises.

The exhibition will also present advanced scientific and technical applications and the latest research from Việt Nam and abroad, enabling visitors to identify suitable solutions to enhance productivity and quality in line with rising market standards. A series of side events, including seminars on green agricultural strategies, sustainable farming technologies, and optimisation and green growth, will be held alongside the fair. — VNS

agriculture trade fair machine and equipment Hanoi Cần Thơ

see also

More on this story

Economy

Plan approved to implement Việt Nam – Israel FTA

The plan calls for stronger trade and investment promotion activities in Israel to inform Israeli businesses about Việt Nam’s investment climate and advantages, thereby expanding bilateral trade ties, attracting foreign investment into priority sectors and promoting Vietnamese goods to Israeli consumers and importers.
Economy

ABBANK gets green light to increase capital

An Bình Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABBANK) has received approval from the State Securities Commission of Vietnam to issue additional shares to existing shareholders to raise its charter capital by 30 per cent to VNĐ13.45 trillion (US$511.2 million).

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom