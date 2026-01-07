Int’l agricultural, environmental technology fair set for Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — The International Exhibition on Machinery, Equipment, Supplies, Chemicals and Agricultural Products in Việt Nam (VietAGROS) 2026 will be held from April 15-17 in the Mekong Delta City of Cần Thơ, featuring more than 200 booths displaying products, services and technologies in agriculture and environmental fields, including aquaculture, livestock and crop production.

Addressing an event to introduce the exhibition on Monday, Nguyễn Tấn Nhơn, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, VietAGROS 2026 will serve as a technology-focused platform showcasing advanced technologies, machinery, equipment and new production processes for the agricultural sector in the Mekong Delta and across Việt Nam. The event is also expected to promote clean and sustainable agriculture through green, environmentally friendly technological solutions.

The organisers aim to strengthen links between suppliers of modern agricultural inputs and machinery and farmers, thereby helping producers access technologies in crop cultivation, livestock farming and aquaculture, adopt sustainable production processes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Agricultural and environmental technologies, Nhơn said, will help balance environmental protection with economic efficiency for farmers, while raising awareness of responsible production practices to minimise pollution amid increasingly complex climate conditions. These efforts will contribute to Việt Nam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Lê Thị Bảo Ngọc, a representative of the VietAGROS 2026 organising committee, noted that the fair is designed to become a flagship event for Việt Nam’s agriculture sector, highlighting high-tech applications, innovation and digital transformation in the context of deeper international integration. It will also provide opportunities to expand economic cooperation, promote brands and services, and introduce and honour outstanding agricultural products from domestic and international organisations and enterprises.

The exhibition will also present advanced scientific and technical applications and the latest research from Việt Nam and abroad, enabling visitors to identify suitable solutions to enhance productivity and quality in line with rising market standards. A series of side events, including seminars on green agricultural strategies, sustainable farming technologies, and optimisation and green growth, will be held alongside the fair. — VNS