Construction, high-quality steel sales hit record 585,000 tonnes in December

HÀ NỘI — Hòa Phát Group capped 2025 with a new monthly record in December, as sales of construction steel and high-quality steel coils climbed to 585,000 tonnes, up 52 per cent year-on-year, underlining strong demand and the group’s expanding reach, it said.

Of the total, about 60,000 tonnes were high-quality steel coils supplied for specialised applications, including tyre cord wire, welding rod cores, prestressed concrete cables and mechanical engineering products.

Sales growth was reported across all regions and subsidiaries nationwide. In the southern market alone, sales exceeded 100,000 tonnes in December, more than double the volume recorded in the same month of 2024. This marked the highest-ever monthly sales level for Hòa Phát’s construction steel in the region.

The strong performance in the final month of the year was driven by several factors, including faster disbursement and construction progress at major public investment projects such as expressways and airports, alongside a relatively positive recovery in civil construction demand. The group’s continued efforts to strengthen its distribution network and expand sales operations in southern Việt Nam also contributed to the increase.

For the full year 2025, Hòa Phát sold a total of 4.85 million tonnes of construction steel and various high-quality steel products, exceeding its annual plan and rising 8 per cent compared to 2024. The southern market accounted for nearly 900,000 tonnes, up 24 per cent from 706,000 tonnes in the previous year. Hòa Phát maintained its position as Việt Nam’s largest steel producer, with a domestic market share of more than 36 per cent.

Hòa Phát is currently the largest steel manufacturer in Southeast Asia and is expected to reach a total production capacity of 16 million tonnes by the end of 2026. Approximately 60 per cent of its output consists of high-tech steel products serving industries such as mechanical engineering, automobile manufacturing, shipbuilding, oil and gas, household appliances, steel structures and energy. At present, Hòa Phát is the only Vietnamese enterprise investing in and producing hot-rolled coil steel.

The group operates two large-scale integrated steel complexes in Hải Phòng and Quảng Ngãi, along with a steel melting, casting and rolling facility in Hưng Yên Province. Covering nearly 700 hectares, the Hòa Phát Dung Quất Integrated Steel Complex in Quảng Ngãi is the largest of its kind, with a designed capacity of 12 million tonnes of steel per year.

Hòa Phát is also accelerating the development of a rail steel and special steel plant at Dung Quất. The facility is expected to begin supplying rail steel products in 2027, catering to key national railway projects and export markets. — VNS