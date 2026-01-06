Vietnamese exports face 21 new trade probes, firms secure some wins

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese exporters faced 21 new trade defence cases from 11 markets in 2025, but improved legal capabilities helped firms win several important disputes, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Hòa Phát Group received 0 per cent tariffs in the EU's anti-dumping investigation on hot-rolled steel imports, marking one of the year's notable successes.

The US eliminated anti-dumping duties for one large tra fish exporter and slashed preliminary tariffs on honey from 100.7–156.9 per cent to just 6.7–21.6 per cent. All eligible Vietnamese businesses in the 20th review of tra and basa fish duties received 0 per cent rates.

Malaysia removed anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled steel after a sunset review, while Canada concluded that Vietnamese semi-trailer imports did not circumvent trade defence measures. South Africa excluded Việt Nam from its safeguard probe on corrosion-resistant steel.

However, challenges are mounting. Việt Nam faced 21 new trade defence cases from 11 markets in 2025, bringing the cumulative total to 298 investigations from 25 territories.

The US remained the most active investigator with seven new cases, 33 per cent of the year's total. Steel products drew the heaviest fire with nine cases representing 43 per cent of all probes.

Major economies are tightening steel import controls. The US raised Section 232 tariffs, Canada imposed quotas and surtaxes, Mexico strengthened mill registration rules, India added input standards and the EU proposed new safeguard replacements.

The increased scrutiny comes as Việt Nam's merchandise exports exceeded US$470 billion in 2025, up 16 per cent from 2024. Computers, electronics and components became the first product group to surpass $100 billion.

Other top earners included machinery and equipment ($58 billion), phones and components ($57 billion), textiles ($39 billion) and footwear ($24 billion).

“The capacity of industries and enterprises to defend against trade cases has improved significantly," the department said, noting businesses now take more proactive approaches in handling foreign investigations with stronger Government support.

The Trade Remedies Authority monitors export fluctuations of 422 products to 10 key markets including the US, EU, India and Canada. This surveillance identified 27 product groups at risk of trade defence measures, helping firms avoid being caught unprepared. — BIZHUB/VNS