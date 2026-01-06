Việt Nam's 2025 CPI rises 3.31%, within National Assembly’s target

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by an average of 3.31 per cent in 2025, meeting the inflation target set by the National Assembly, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Speaking at a press conference in Hà Nội on Monday, NSO Director General Nguyễn Thị Hương said December CPI increased by 0.19 per cent compared to November and 3.48 per cent year-on-year. Average CPI in the fourth quarter rose 3.44 per cent from the same period last year.

Prices increased in 11 months and fell in one month compared to the previous month, driven by seasonal demand during holidays and the Lunar New Year, fluctuations in global prices of rice, cooking gas and fuel and domestic changes in pork prices, electricity tariffs, construction materials and housing rents.

Hương said the outcome reflected flexible and coordinated macroeconomic management, prudent monetary policy, a stable foreign exchange market, interest rate reductions and faster public investment disbursement.

She also highlighted close management of State-controlled prices, optimisation of transport costs and measures to ensure energy and food security and stabilise inflation expectations.

Nguyễn Thu Oanh, head of the NSO’s Service and Price Statistics Department, said prices of food and catering services rose 3.27 per cent, contributing 1.17 percentage points to the overall CPI. Food prices alone increased 3.61 per cent, adding 0.8 point, while restaurant services rose 3.81 per cent. Prices of the narrower food group edged up 0.17 per cent.

Housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials increased by 6.08 per cent, contributing 1.38 points, mainly due to higher rents and home repair costs. Residential electricity prices rose 7.2 per cent following higher demand and tariff adjustments by Electricity of Vietnam on October 11, 2024, and May 10, 2025.

Prices of medicines and health services surged 13.07 per cent, adding 0.61 point to CPI, after a Ministry of Health circular issued on October 17, 2024 led to higher medical service fees.

Education costs rose 2.15 per cent, contributing 0.13 point, as some universities and private schools adjusted tuition fees. Prices of household equipment and furnishings increased 1.66 per cent, adding 0.09 point, while other goods and services rose 4.78 per cent, contributing 0.17 point.

Meanwhile, transport prices fell 2.14 per cent, reducing CPI by 0.21 point, largely due to an 8.53 per cent drop in petrol prices. Telecommunications prices declined 0.45 per cent, trimming 0.02 point, reflecting lower prices of older-generation mobile phones.

Domestic gold prices in December rose 2.18 per cent month on month and surged 70.37 per cent year on year. On average, gold prices increased 47.67 per cent in 2025. The US dollar index edged up 0.17 per cent in December and rose 3.68 per cent for the year, with an annual average increase of 3.92 per cent.

Core inflation rose 0.23 per cent in December from the previous month and 3.27 per cent year on year. For the whole of 2025, core inflation averaged 3.21 per cent, lower than the headline CPI, as it excludes volatile items such as food, electricity, healthcare and education. — VNA/VNS