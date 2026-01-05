VN-Index hits new high on Vin, oil stocks

HÀ NỘI — The domestic market was mixed on Monday, with the VN-Index managing to finish higher on the back of Vin and oil stocks, while liquidity improved.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 3.91 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 1,788.40 points, marking its highest close on record.

The VN-Index opened above its reference level and surged nearly 13 points shortly after the session began, as it attempted to retest the psychologically significant 1,800-point mark.

Market breadth was negative, with 233 stocks on HoSE declining, outnumbering gainers by 2.3 times. However, liquidity improved from the final trading session of 2025, rising 16.6 per cent to nearly VNĐ26 trillion (US$985.4 million).

The VN30-Index edged down by 1.95 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 2,028.68 points. A total of 22 stocks in the basket finished lower, while seven advanced and one remained unchanged.

Vin-family stocks, particularly Vinhomes (VHM) and Vingroup (VIC), provided key support to the market.

VHM surged sharply, hitting its ceiling price in the latter half of the afternoon session, while VIC closed up 2.1 per cent.

Other Vin-related stocks, including Vincom Retail (VRE) and Vinpearl (VPL), also made positive contributions, together accounting for nearly 17 points of the VN-Index’s gain.

By contrast, securities and banking stocks lagged. VIX Securities (VIX) recorded the highest trading value at more than VNĐ1.7 trillion, but its share price fell sharply, closing down 6.7 per cent.

Gelex Electricity (GEE), VPBank (VPB), LPBank (LPB), Hoa Phat Group (HPG) and Vietcombank (VCB) also weighed on the broader index.

In the oil and utilities sector, stocks posted strong gains amid unexpected geopolitical developments in Venezuela.

PV Gas (GAS) surged to its ceiling price, with trading volume rising to more than 5.36 million shares. Foreign investors have been net buyers of GAS over the past ten sessions.

Other oil stocks also performed strongly, with PV OIL (OIL), Petrolimex (PLX), PetroVietnam Coating (PVB), PetroVietnam Chemical and Services (PVC), PV Drilling (PVD) and PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) posting gains of between 2.6 per cent and 3.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) slipped by 2.03 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 246.74 points.

Foreign investors were net sellers on both main exchanges, offloading about VNĐ733 billion worth of stocks on HoSE and VNĐ1.38 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS