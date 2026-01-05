Online ads must be skippable within 5 seconds under new regulations

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued new regulations tightening controls on online advertising, with key provisions set to take effect from February 15, 2026.

Under the new rules, viewers must be able to skip video advertisements and moving image sequences within five seconds. Online platforms will no longer be allowed to force users to watch longer non-skippable ads, which currently can last from seven to thirty seconds depending on the service and device.

The regulations also prohibit forcing viewers to wait before closing static image advertisements.

Stricter requirements have been introduced for so-called pop-up ads that appear while users are viewing content and obscure part or all of the screen. Such ads must not use fake or misleading close buttons and must be designed so they can be dismissed with a single action.

In addition, online advertisements must clearly display options and instructions allowing users to report unlawful content and choose to refuse, close, or stop viewing inappropriate ads.

Advertisers, advertising service providers, content distributors and publishers are required to remove unlawful advertisements within twenty-four hours of a request from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism or other competent authorities. Failure to comply may result in technical blocking measures by authorities.

Telecommunications firms and Internet service providers are also required to block access to illegal advertisements and services within twenty-four hours of receiving official requests. — VNS