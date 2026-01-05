Politics & Law
Home Economy

Online ads must be skippable within 5 seconds under new regulations

January 05, 2026 - 14:41
Online advertising will face tighter controls from February 15, 2026, with new rules requiring video ads to be skippable after five seconds and strengthening measures against intrusive and unlawful advertising.
Viewers must be able to skip video advertisements and moving image sequences within five seconds. — Photo for illustration. vtv.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued new regulations tightening controls on online advertising, with key provisions set to take effect from February 15, 2026.

Under the new rules, viewers must be able to skip video advertisements and moving image sequences within five seconds. Online platforms will no longer be allowed to force users to watch longer non-skippable ads, which currently can last from seven to thirty seconds depending on the service and device.

The regulations also prohibit forcing viewers to wait before closing static image advertisements.

Stricter requirements have been introduced for so-called pop-up ads that appear while users are viewing content and obscure part or all of the screen. Such ads must not use fake or misleading close buttons and must be designed so they can be dismissed with a single action.

In addition, online advertisements must clearly display options and instructions allowing users to report unlawful content and choose to refuse, close, or stop viewing inappropriate ads.

Advertisers, advertising service providers, content distributors and publishers are required to remove unlawful advertisements within twenty-four hours of a request from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism or other competent authorities. Failure to comply may result in technical blocking measures by authorities.

Telecommunications firms and Internet service providers are also required to block access to illegal advertisements and services within twenty-four hours of receiving official requests. — VNS

Economy

HCM City industrial parks draw $5.3 billion in investment in 2025

Industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City attracted total newly registered and adjusted investment capital of US$5.3 billion in 2025, up 0.37 per cent year on year and 17.5 per cent above the annual target, according to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA).
Economy

Domestic consumption needs to meet double-digit growth target

As domestic consumption is a key growth driver for Việt Nam amid global economic uncertainty, experts said that the Government must take measures to promote it, because increasing demand is required to help the country meet its 10 per cent annual GDP growth target for 2026.
Economy

New rules enhance efficiency of using capital in SOEs

Under new regulations on supervision, inspection, evaluation, classification, reporting and disclosure of information in the management and investment of State capital in enterprises, criteria for evaluating and classifying SOEs are based on the level of task completion and capital utilisation efficiency.

