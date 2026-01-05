Tây Ninh Province enters new development stage after strong achievements in 2025

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh Province achieved many outstanding highlights in 2025, affirming the province as a bright spot for development in the Southeast region.

On that foundation, 2026 is the first year implementing the Resolution of the provincial Party Congress for the 2025–30 term and is identified as a pivotal year, opening a new stage of development.

Chairman of the Tây Ninh Province People’s Committee Lê Văn Hẳn spoke to the Vietnam News Agency on the province’s results achieved in 2025 and key orientations for the period ahead.

In the context in which 2025 was an important milestone with many major changes in the organisational apparatus and development, Tây Ninh achieved outstanding results by completing and exceeding all 12 socio-economic targets. Could you share the key factors that created these positive results?

The context for implementing socio-economic development tasks in 2025 offered many opportunities and advantages, but the province also faced many difficulties and challenges.

Armed conflicts in some countries caused many businesses, including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) enterprises, to lose markets and see a reduction in orders. Trade wars between countries made things difficult for many firms.

Furthermore, complicated and unpredictable natural disasters significantly affected production and people's lives.

The consumption of agricultural products was not favourable, and the prices of many agricultural products decreased compared to the same period a year earlier.

These factors affected the province’s socio-economic development in 2025.

However, with the strong determination of provincial leaders, the close companionship of businesses, and the consensus of the people, the province’s socio-economic situation achieved many significant results.

Accordingly, Tây Ninh’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth reached 9.52 per cent in 2025, ranking eighth among 34 provinces and cities nationwide and second in the southern region.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by more than 14.74 per cent. Total import-export turnover as of December 24, 2025 reached US$28.24 billion, up 11.9 per cent. Of this figure, exports accounted for $16.08 billion, up 9.21 per cent, and imports were $12.16 billion, up 13.77 per cent.

Total State budget revenue by December 25, 2025, reached VNĐ51.44 trillion ($1.95 billion), equal to 138.2 per cent of the estimate and up 31.8 per cent.

Disbursement of public investment capital in Tây Ninh by December 24, 2025, reached 81.33 per cent of the plan, ranking ninth out of 34 provinces and cities.

Social security policies were implemented fully and promptly. The material and spiritual lives of the people continued to improve, and ethnic and religious policies were well-implemented. National defence, security, and social safety were guaranteed.

According to the province’s assessment, these results were achieved due to the following factors.

First, there was strong and decisive involvement by the leadership and the entire political system, with a clear identification of key and priority tasks; effective use of accumulated experience in management and implementation; and regular inspection, interim reviews, summaries and evaluations.

Positive factors were identified and encouraged, while weaknesses and delays were frankly criticised.

Second, although the two-level local government apparatus was newly established, the province quickly applied and deployed this model effectively.

Immediately after its establishment, commune and provincial levels rapidly stabilised work, clearly assigned tasks, regularly inspected progress and promptly addressed difficulties and obstacles.

As a result, the two-level local government model in Tây Ninh was quickly brought into full effect.

Third, there was close attention and direction from the Government, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, ministries and central agencies, the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee, the provincial Party Committee Standing Board, and the provincial People’s Council, along with coordinated support from neighbouring provinces and cities, especially in implementing key projects and works.

These factors contributed to pushing the province’s economic growth to near double digits, with 9.52 per cent achieved in 2025.

The year 2026 is the first year implementing the Resolution of the first provincial Party Congress, posing many new opportunities and challenges. What strategic adjustments will the provincial People’s Committee make to seize opportunities, overcome difficulties and complete socio-economic targets, particularly in synchronised infrastructure investment in the coming period?

The year 2026 is the first year of the new tenure and the 2026–30 period, so the first task is to clearly identify the opportunities and advantages of this phase and of Tây Ninh after administrative merger.

Tây Ninh has great and diverse economic potential and a particularly important geographical position.

It is the gateway connecting the Southeast and Southwest regions, borders HCM City, and has a long land border with Cambodia of more than 368 kilometres, with many border gates holding potential for trans-Asian international economic development.

Besides that, the province still has relatively large land potential.

There are many industrial parks and industrial clusters, which are good conditions for socio-economic development.

On the other hand, the province is adjusting the Provincial Planning for the 2021–30 period with a vision to 2050, seeing this as an advantage to integrate conditions and steer development in the right direction with new potential.

In the coming period, the province has identified key strategic tasks.

Specifically, it will immediately implement the Resolution of the first provincial Party Congress for the 2025–30 term and the provincial Party Committee Resolution for 2026.

It will effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress in connection with organising elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term.

It will focus on effectively implementing tasks related to strategic breakthroughs, including a breakthrough in administrative reform linked with training and fostering officials, developing high-quality human resources, removing bottlenecks, unlocking resources and creating momentum for development; a breakthrough in science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation, green transformation and the circular economy; and a breakthrough in mobilising all resources to build infrastructure, especially synchronised and modern transport infrastructure that connects dynamic development areas.

These efforts will create momentum and further promote socio-economic development.

Tây Ninh will strengthen investment attraction and create the best conditions to invite investors, both domestic and foreign.

It will continue implementing solutions to strongly improve the investment and business environment, regularly hold dialogues with enterprises, promptly address difficulties and obstacles, improve service quality for people and businesses, and maintain and raise rankings in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), and the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR-INDEX).

The province will continue implementing component projects of national key projects such as Ring Road 3 and Ring Road 4 of HCM City.

It will focus on implementing the conclusions of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính during his working session with the provincial Party Committee Standing Board, to form development axes, strengthening regional connectivity and promoting socio-economic growth.

It will focus on resolving difficulties and obstacles, especially in compensation, site clearance and resettlement; accelerating infrastructure investment; bringing more industrial parks and clusters into operation to increase clean land funds for investment attraction; and strengthening disbursement of public investment capital.

In addition, the province will continue effectively implementing strategic resolutions of the Politburo, promote new growth drivers so these resources can soon be injected into the economy, and make an important contribution towards achieving double-digit growth.

At the same time, it will carefully prepare conditions for people to enjoy Tết Bính Ngọ 2026 (the Lunar New Year of the Horse) in a joyful, safe and economical spirit.

Finally, on the occasion of the New Year and Tết, on behalf of the provincial leadership, I would like to extend best wishes to all people, families with meritorious service to the nation, businesses and investors, wishing everyone a new year of peace, prosperity, happiness and success. — VNS