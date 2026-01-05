HCM City takes lead in budget revenue

HCM CITY — Cumulative State budget revenue in HCM City reached VNĐ800.04 trillion (US$30.42 billion) as of December 31, up 19.1 per cent from the government’s target and 14.7 per cent above that set by the municipal People’s Council.

The record haul kept the city ranked first nationwide in budget revenue collection in 2025.

Domestic collections were the biggest surprise, totaling VNĐ574.24 trillion, far ahead of planned levels.

Meanwhile, revenue from crude oil totaled VNĐ45.26 trillion, while import-export revenue stood at VNĐ179.74 trillion.

In addition, HCM City recorded VNĐ806 billion in revenue from aid and locally mobilised contributions.

Local authorities said the 2025 revenue performance provides a critical springboard for the city to enter its next development phase with higher expectations, as it seeks to meet ambitious fiscal targets in 2026 and beyond, commensurate with its role as the nation’s economic engine. — VNS