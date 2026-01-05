Politics & Law
Home Economy

HCM City takes lead in budget revenue

January 05, 2026 - 13:35
Local authorities said the 2025 revenue performance provides a critical springboard for the city to enter its next development phase with higher expectations, as it seeks to meet ambitious fiscal targets in 2026 and beyond.

 

HCM CITY — Cumulative State budget revenue in HCM City reached VNĐ800.04 trillion (US$30.42 billion) as of December 31, up 19.1 per cent from the government’s target and 14.7 per cent above that set by the municipal People’s Council.

The record haul kept the city ranked first nationwide in budget revenue collection in 2025.

Domestic collections were the biggest surprise, totaling VNĐ574.24 trillion, far ahead of planned levels.

Meanwhile, revenue from crude oil totaled VNĐ45.26 trillion, while import-export revenue stood at VNĐ179.74 trillion.

In addition, HCM City recorded VNĐ806 billion in revenue from aid and locally mobilised contributions.

Local authorities said the 2025 revenue performance provides a critical springboard for the city to enter its next development phase with higher expectations, as it seeks to meet ambitious fiscal targets in 2026 and beyond, commensurate with its role as the nation’s economic engine. — VNS

 

 

public investment import–export turnover budget revenues

Economy

HCM City industrial parks draw $5.3 billion in investment in 2025

Industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City attracted total newly registered and adjusted investment capital of US$5.3 billion in 2025, up 0.37 per cent year on year and 17.5 per cent above the annual target, according to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA).
Economy

Domestic consumption needs to meet double-digit growth target

As domestic consumption is a key growth driver for Việt Nam amid global economic uncertainty, experts said that the Government must take measures to promote it, because increasing demand is required to help the country meet its 10 per cent annual GDP growth target for 2026.
Economy

New rules enhance efficiency of using capital in SOEs

Under new regulations on supervision, inspection, evaluation, classification, reporting and disclosure of information in the management and investment of State capital in enterprises, criteria for evaluating and classifying SOEs are based on the level of task completion and capital utilisation efficiency.

