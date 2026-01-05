Politics & Law
Home Economy

Viettel virtual assistant proves its capability in international markets

January 05, 2026 - 15:46
The recognition reflects Viettel AI’s strong command of core technologies and its ability to effectively deploy Make in Vietnam AI products in international markets.

 

The Viettel Virtual Assistant demonstrates its strong deployment capability in international markets. — Photo courtesy of Viettel

 

HÀ NỘI — Viettel’s Virtual Assistant platform, developed by Viettel AI, has been named among the Top 10 Outstanding Digital Technology Products for Overseas Markets at the Make in Vietnam Awards 2025, underscoring the growing global footprint of Vietnamese-developed artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The recognition reflects Viettel AI’s strong mastery of core technologies and its ability to deploy Make in Vietnam AI products effectively in international markets. The platform is a key product of the Viettel Data Services and Artificial Intelligence Centre, which focuses on developing solutions that meet international standards while addressing real operational needs.

Organised annually by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Make in Vietnam Awards honour digital technology products researched, designed and developed by Vietnamese enterprises. The category Outstanding Digital Technology Products for Overseas Markets recognises solutions that demonstrate international competitiveness and help promote national technological capacity on the global stage.

Viettel’s virtual assistant platform met these criteria through its flexible deployment across countries with different languages, cultures and service models. The solution supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese, and is widely applied in customer consultation and care, fixed-line and mobile services, as well as integration with enterprise management systems in host markets.

Powered by advanced AI technologies, the Viettel Virtual Assistant is capable of deep language understanding and real-time topic classification throughout interactions. This allows it to handle diverse user accents and accurately predict user intent, improving service efficiency and enhancing the overall customer experience.

At the same time, the platform continues to evolve in response to real-world customer needs. Features such as business-specific interaction sessions and customisable management interfaces enable organisations to manage operations more effectively and optimise performance.

Internationally, the Viettel Virtual Assistant has been deployed in several markets, including Peru, Mozambique, Tanzania and Laos, handling an average of millions of calls each day. The platform has supported operators in managing large volumes of customer requests, overcoming multilingual communication challenges in environments with limited IT infrastructure and delivering 24/7 services at a reasonable cost.

In Việt Nam, the solution is also widely used by more than 20 organisations, government agencies and large enterprises, including the People’s Court Virtual Assistant, the Ministry of Science and Technology Virtual Assistant and the virtual assistant system for civil servants in Bắc Ninh Province.

Under its long-term strategy, Viettel AI has identified the virtual assistant as a core solution, contributing to the expansion of the Make in Vietnam AI ecosystem and enabling Vietnamese technology products to integrate more deeply into the global technology value chain. — VNS

