Home Economy

Việt Nam runs trade surplus of over $20 billion in 2025

January 06, 2026 - 09:31
Apparel is a major contributor to Việt Nam's exports. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s total trade reached more than US$930 billion in 2025, up 18.2 per cent year-on-year, with a trade surplus of $20 billion, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Speaking at a press conference in Hà Nội on Monday to announce fourth-quarter and full-year economic data, NSO Director General Nguyễn Thị Hương said the domestic sector recorded a trade deficit of $29.4 billion, while the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, posted a surplus of nearly $49.5 billion.

Exports in December stood at $44 billion, up 12.6 per cent from November. Domestic enterprises contributed $9.7 billion, rising 17.9 per cent, while foreign-invested firms accounted for $34.3 billion, up 11.2 per cent.

In the fourth quarter, exports totalled $126.3 billion, increasing 20 per cent year-on-year but falling 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter. For the whole year, exports rose 17 per cent to $475 billion.

Domestic enterprises exported nearly $108 billion, down 6.1 per cent and accounting for 22.7 per cent of the total, while foreign-invested firms shipped $367.1 billion, up 26.1 per cent and making up 77.3 per cent.

The NSO reported that 36 product groups recorded export turnover of more than $1 billion, accounting for 94 per cent of total exports. Eight groups exceeded $10 billion, representing 70.2 per cent.

Processed industrial products led exports with $421.5 billion, or 88.7 per cent. Agriculture and forestry earned $39.5 billion, seafood $11.3 billion, and fuels and minerals $2.8 billion.

On the import side, December imports rose 17.6 per cent month on month to $44.7 billion. Domestic firms imported $14.6 billion, up 28.5 per cent, while the foreign-invested sector imported $30.1 billion, up 13 per cent. December imports surged 27.7 per cent year-on-year, driven mainly by foreign-invested demand.

Fourth-quarter imports reached $123.1 billion, up 21.3 per cent year-on-year and 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. For the whole year, imports grew 19.4 per cent to $455 billion.

Domestic enterprises imported $137.4 billion, down 2 per cent, while foreign-invested firms imported $317.6 billion, up 31.9 per cent.

In 2025, 47 imported items recorded turnover of more than $1 billion, accounting for 93.8 per cent of total imports, including nine items exceeding $10 billion.

Inputs for production dominated the import structure at $426.1 billion, or 93.6 per cent. Machinery, equipment and spare parts accounted for 52.7 per cent, raw materials and fuels 40.9 per cent, while consumer goods totalled $28.9 billion, or 6.4 per cent.

The United States remained Việt Nam’s largest export market with $153.2 billion in turnover, while China continued to be the biggest import source at $186 billion.

Việt Nam posted a trade surplus of nearly $134 billion with the US, up 28.2 per cent, and $38.6 billion with the European Union, up 10.1 per cent. The surplus with Japan narrowed by 30.1 per cent to $2.1 billion.

Trade deficits widened with China to $115.6 billion, up 39.6 per cent, the Republic of Korea to $31.6 billion, up 4.3 per cent, and ASEAN to $14.2 billion, up 42.4 per cent. — VNA/VNS

