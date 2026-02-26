Philippines trims rice imports as Việt Nam enters peak harvest

HÀ NỘI — The Philippines will cut rice imports to around 150,000 tonnes a month in March and April 2026, a sharp drop from the previous average of 400,000 tonnes, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

The policy is part of Manila’s broader plan to stabilise domestic supply while limiting imports at peak harvest time.

The move comes as the Mekong Delta enters its peak winter–spring harvest, raising concerns that higher domestic supply and weaker demand from Việt Nam’s largest buyer could put pressure on paddy prices.

Nguyễn Thanh Phong, director of Van Loi Food Processing Co, said the policy could push domestic rice prices lower as supply rises while export demand weakens.

“Prices usually decline during the winter–spring harvest. With the Philippines tightening imports this time, the situation will likely be worse,” he was quoted as saying on the thesaigontimes.vn.

Despite the expected slowdown, exports opened the year strongly. In January, Việt Nam shipped about 600,000 tonnes worth US$370 million, up 12.4 per cent in volume and 16.9 per cent in value year-on-year. The average export price reached $616.6 per tonne.

The Philippines remained the top market, importing more than 330,000 tonnes in the month, accounting for over half of Việt Nam’s total rice exports.

Industry leaders say the latest policy shift highlights the need to diversify markets and upgrade quality.

Lê Thanh Tùng, vice chairman of the Vietnam Rice Industry Association, said producers must focus on higher standards, stronger supply chains and low-emission farming to stay competitive.

About 250,000 hectares of the Mekong Delta’s winter–spring crop have been harvested so far out of 1.266 million hectares sown, authorities said.

Analysts say the import cut may weigh on prices in the short term, but it could accelerate the sector’s shift towards higher-value and more sustainable rice production.

Beyond the Philippines, other markets are expanding. Indonesia, Malaysia and several African countries have continued to increase purchases of Vietnamese rice. In 2025, exports to Ghana rose 21.3 per cent, while shipments to Côte d’Ivoire jumped 67.5 per cent. Bangladesh recorded a 125-fold surge.

Industry players say the broader market growth offers positive signs and could help reduce reliance on a single destination, easing pressure from policy shifts in key markets. — VNS