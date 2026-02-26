VIATT 2026 opens in HCM City, fostering global links across textile value chain

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City on February 26, enabling businesses to meet and explore collaborations.

Organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and Germany’s Messe Frankfurt Group, the third edition has expanded exhibition space by 20 per cent from last year.

The fair features nearly 1,000 booths from more than 450 exhibitors representing 21 countries and territories, with seven pavilions from China, Germany, Europe, India, Japan, Turkey, and Taiwan, and showcasing a wide range of products and solutions spanning three core segments and the full textile and garment supply chain, including apparel fabrics and fashion; home and contract textiles; and technical textiles and technologies.

According to the organisers, the inaugural German Pavilion is a focal point within the returning European Zone, which also showcases leading exhibitors from Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK.

The pavilion provides buyers with direct access to a comprehensive range of well-engineered products and solutions, emphasising quality, compliance and time-proven manufacturing.

Running until February 28, the fair also features the inaugural VIATT Trend Forum and a number of seminars and workshops offering insights into industry trends and innovations.

Fashion shows blending domestic and international influences are being staged on the sidelines of the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bùi Quang Hưng, deputy director general of Vietrade, said the textile and garment sector has made significant progress in recent years and is playing an increasingly important role in the country’s economic growth.

He noted that the industry remains one of Việt Nam’s key export earners, accounting for 12–16 per cent of total export turnover.

Despite challenges last year, textile and garment exports were estimated at US$46 billion, up 5 per cent compared with 2024.

However, amid global economic volatility and increasingly stringent requirements on environmental standards, labour compliance, traceability and digital transformation, the sector must continue to innovate in order to adapt and achieve further breakthroughs, he said.

“The exhibition takes place at a time when Việt Nam’s textile and garment industry enters a new phase of development, shifting from extensive to intensive growth, from contract manufacturing to higher value-added production, and from traditional models to green and smart manufacturing.

“In this context, VIATT 2026 is expected to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to connect and trade with international partners, integrate more deeply into global textile value chains and strengthen linkages across the entire chain, from raw materials and accessories to finished products.”

At the same time the event encourages leading global brands to transfer technology, share management expertise and engage in developing domestic raw material supply chains, he said.

He noted that VIATT 2026 also serves as a valuable networking platform for businesses pursuing sustainable development.

Dedicated exhibition zones highlight environmentally friendly materials, sustainable production processes and international certification standards.

Notably, the Innovation and Digital Solutions Zone showcases advanced technologies designed to optimise design, manufacturing and supply chain management – from AI-based sample simulation to modern automation systems – alongside an AI Design Laboratory equipped with advanced fabric inspection technology capable of automatically detecting, classifying and assessing textile material defects.

Hưng expressed confidence that, with thorough preparation and a spirit of open cooperation, VIATT 2026 would be a success, generating practical partnership opportunities and added value for participating enterprises. — VNS