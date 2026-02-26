THACO INDUSTRIES targets $630m revenue amid rail expansion

HCM CITY — THACO INDUSTRIES, a sub-holding of auto giant Trường Hải Auto Corporation (THACO), targets revenue of over VNĐ15.8 trillion (US$630 million) in 2026 as it ramps up investment in supporting industries, railway manufacturing, and heavy and high-tech sectors.

The group will continue to implement a large-scale, centralised production model covering the entire value chain – from business operations and research and development (R&D) to manufacturing, construction, installation and final handover.

This year, it plans to expand beyond automotive and agricultural supporting industries and multi-purpose mechanical engineering into the railway sector, heavy industry and high-tech manufacturing.

The move is aimed at enabling deeper participation in urban railway projects and the global industrial value chain.

At its Chu Lai-Đà Nẵng complex in the central region, the group will further strengthen automotive supporting industries, provide agricultural mechanisation solutions and expand multi-purpose mechanical production.

It is scaling up operations through investments in next-generation parts and components plants, precision mechanical factories, and a mechatronics and automation equipment assembly facility within a 115-hectare expanded mechanical industrial zone.

It has also proposed developing a heavy industry manufacturing centre in Đà Nẵng, specialising in oversized and overweight steel structures, shipbuilding and offshore equipment.

The project is expected to enhance domestic manufacturing capacity and meet rising demand from large-scale infrastructure, energy and industrial projects.

In the southern region, the group will break ground in March 2026 on a 320ha railway and multi-purpose mechanical industrial complex in HCM City’s Bình Cơ Ward. The complex is scheduled to become operational in September 2026.

The facility will manufacture locomotives and railcars, specialised railway systems and equipment, high-quality and high-tech concrete components, and infrastructure construction equipment such as tunnel boring machines (TBMs) and beam-launching systems.

It will also undertake TBM-based tunnelling works.

In parallel, the group will increase production of aluminium alloy-based mechanical products and heavy industrial equipment serving multiple sectors.

It will step up R&D and manufacturing of automation systems, smart control equipment, electrical and electronic devices, and high-tech products for domestic metro projects, with plans to expand into export markets.

Of projected 2026 revenue, export turnover is expected to exceed $200 million.

The group’s workforce is estimated at around 10,000 employees.

Planned investment disbursement for the year will exceed VNĐ1.5 trillion ($60 million), focusing on new factories, technology upgrades and expansion of industrial complexes.

Looking ahead, the group aims to increase revenue to VNĐ26 trillion ($1.04 billion) in 2027, reinforcing its position as a major centre for supporting industries, railway manufacturing and heavy industry in Việt Nam.

It also seeks to enhance the competitiveness of the domestic industrial sector and deepen integration into global value chains. — VNS