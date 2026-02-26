Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietjet named among global best places to work

February 26, 2026 - 10:47
Vietjet receives three workplace awards at the World HRD Congress & Awards 2026. —Photo courtesy of the airline

MUMBAI — Vietjet has been named 'Global Best Place to Work in 2026' and received two other international human resources awards at the World HRD Congress in India, as the carrier seeks to strengthen its multinational workforce and global brand.

The airline was presented with the 'Diversity Impact Award' and the 'Global Best Employer Brand' at the event held in Mumbai.

It was the first time the World HRD Congress had recognised Vietjet as a 'Global Best Place to Work', the company said in a statement, adding that the awards reflect its focus on talent development and building a corporate culture aligned with international standards.

Vietjet employs more than 9,000 staff, including over 1,000 international employees from 68 countries and territories, according to the statement. The carrier said its human resources policies promote equal opportunity and inclusion across operations, including flight operations, engineering, services and corporate functions.

The airline has previously been named a 'Best Place to Work' in Việt Nam and Asia and has received industry recognition from Skytrax, AirlineRatings and the World Travel Awards.

Launched in 1992, the World HRD Congress brings together human resources leaders and industry experts from more than 130 countries. Awards are judged by a panel of international specialists, according to the organisers. — VNS

