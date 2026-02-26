PM outlines post-Tết economic tasks, urges swift establishment of national gold exchange

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered an urgent review of a proposal to establish a national gold exchange, warning that the process must not face any further delays.

The instruction was included in Directive No. 06/CT-TTg on key tasks following the 2026 Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The Prime Minister asked authorities to closely monitor developments in the gold market and implement synchronised measures to strengthen management of gold trading activities in line with regulations.

The State Bank of Vietnam was told to report to the Government Standing Committee on its research, assessment and recommendations regarding the establishment of a national gold exchange.

The central bank has also been tasked with maintaining proactive and flexible monetary policy, while keeping average inflation in 2026 at around 4.5 per cent. Interest rates are to remain stable, with credit directed towards production and business activities and tightly controlled in potentially risky sectors.

Measures to handle non-performing loans and safeguard the stability of the banking system must also be strengthened.

The directive requires ministries and local authorities to monitor post-Tết price fluctuations, particularly for essential consumer goods and key production inputs, and to take timely steps to balance supply and demand, stabilise markets and prevent unreasonable price hikes.

The Ministry of Finance was assigned to implement a reasonably expansionary fiscal policy in a focused manner, including a 10 per cent cut in recurrent spending to supplement social welfare expenditure and a 5 per cent saving in development investment spending to support construction of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway line.

The Government also called for faster public investment disbursement from the start of the year, removal of bottlenecks for major projects and businesses, and thorough preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils for the 2026–31 term. — BIZHUB/VNS