Central hub and partners to develop innovation ecological system

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city’s Innovation Startup Supporting Centre (DISSC) has signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with international partners to advance digital trade, fintech, cryptocurrency and global innovation collaboration.

The agreements were inked between DISSC and Aeternum Consulting, a Dubai-based B2B event management company, along with Open Campus, Liquid Loans and Digital TRVST.

It said DISSC, in co-operation with Aeternum Consulting, plans to host the first ever Unchained Summit-Vietnam Edition event on May 28-29, an international rendezvous and forum for strategic innovation startup ecology system building and technological investment attraction.

The two partners agreed to promote Cryptocurrency/Crypto Assets and supporting sustainable innovation ecological system development in Đà Nẵng City.

Aeternum Consulting also inked deals with other partners Open Campus, Liquid Loans and Digital TRVST in development of new technologies, investment and organising events at the Unchained Summit event.

The partnership signing MoUs have seen as progressive moves since the city hosted a dialogue in calling for investment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in terms of free-duty zone, international finance centre, seaport, logistics, tourism, hi-tech industries and IT.

Đà Nẵng, which has started building the Free Trade Zone and International Financial Centre, also urged support from the UAE in technology, innovation, AI, semiconductors, IoT and big data at a recent working session with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, the city debuted in the world’s Top 1,000 startup ecosystems in the StartupBlink’s 2024 global ranking.

The city currently has developed three startup support centres, 12 incubators, eight co-working spaces, three makerspaces and dozens of university-based startup clubs with around 200 innovative startups are active in AI, digital transformation, robotics, semiconductors and biotechnology.

The Đà Nẵng-Seoul Start-up Innovation Centre was introduced in promoting start-up projects of the city worldwide through training by the Korean Global Startup Immigration Centre and DCAMP – the largest start-up hub in Korea backed by financial institutions. — VNS