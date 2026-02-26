Int’l Financial Centre to attract billion-dollar capital inflows

HÀ NỘI — Though only recently operational, the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City (VIFC–HCMC) has reported encouraging initial results, signalling strong investor confidence and positioning itself as a gateway for large-scale capital flows into Việt Nam.

In early February, on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 2026, VIFC–HCMC and Vietjet Air announced the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Aviation Financial Hub under the umbrella of the centre. Following its launch, the hub secured investment commitments exceeding US$6.1 billion through agreements between Vietjet and international partners.

Earlier, VIFC–HCMC set up a Maritime Financial Hub to support trade finance and logistics with the participation of major global shipping groups. It also mobilised $2 billion for smart urban data infrastructure and financial programmes serving HCM City’s development under cooperation agreements involving G42 of the United Arab Emirates and a consortium of domestic investors.

The centre has established an investment fund dedicated to the on-chain economy with committed capital of $1 billion. The fund focuses on blockchain, asset tokenisation and next-generation digital financial models.

The initiative stems from a strategic partnership between VIFC–HCMC and a joint venture between VinaCapital and the Global On-chain Economic Alliance to research and operate HCM City’s digital asset investment fund.

Rich McClellan, CEO of the VIFC–HCMC Operating Authority, said recent weeks have seen growing interest from foreign investors seeking to channel capital into Việt Nam through the centre.

Among them, Vantage Point Management, a Singapore- and Australia-based asset manager overseeing multi-billion-dollar portfolios, has expressed ambitions to mobilise up to $10 billion from global institutional investors for infrastructure and real assets. Founding and strategic members of VIFC–HCMC have also pledged to attract and accompany international investors.

To draw leading global investors and financial institutions, a transparent and competitive policy framework is essential.

The National Assembly’s Resolution 222 on the International Financial Centre in Việt Nam, together with eight government decrees guiding its implementation, provides substantial incentives.

Economists noted that Việt Nam’s policy package offers advantages compared to several regional financial hubs, including corporate income tax and personal income tax incentives for experts, scientists and highly skilled professionals working at the centre.

Associate Professor Dr Trần Hoàng Ngân, a National Assembly deputy and Chairman of the Advisory Council for Breakthrough Development at Saigon University, said the international financial centre would accompany Việt Nam’s key growth drivers in a new development phase.

He stressed the need to build a comprehensive ecosystem around VIFC–HCMC so investors can clearly identify opportunities and benefit from supportive national policies. The early establishment of the Cái Mép Hạ Free Trade Zone is expected to create synergies for the centre.

Economist Dr Nguyễn Trí Hiếu said foreign investors assess not only the operations of the financial centre but also the broader investment climate across Việt Nam. Alongside regulatory breakthroughs within VIFC–HCMC, reforms beyond its boundaries should continue to align more closely with international standards and practices. — VNA/VNS