Việt Nam's shrimp exports gain dual boost from key markets

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s shrimp exports are receiving positive signals from its two largest markets – China and the US – creating momentum for the sector at the start of 2026.

The seafood industry targets export earnings of about US$11.5 billion this year, with shrimp expected to account for nearly half.

As of February 15, seafood export turnover had reached nearly $1.46 billion, placing it among the top three agricultural export earners.

China continues to show strong demand, particularly for high-quality and premium products. In January alone, Việt Nam’s exports of green lobster to China exceeded $100 million, up 6 per cent year on year.

In 2025, China became Việt Nam’s largest shrimp market with total imports worth US$1.3 billion, a surge of 55 per cent compared to 2024. Notably, green lobster exports to China reached $840 million, up 131 per cent, making Việt Nam the largest supplier of this product in the market.

Industry experts say China is shifting toward higher-quality consumption, favouring suppliers capable of meeting strict requirements on quality, traceability and value-added processing – areas where Việt Nam holds advantages.

Meanwhile, the US market – Việt Nam's second-largest shrimp export market – has turned more optimistic after the anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese shrimp was reduced to 4.58 per cent, significantly lower than the previously announced rate of 35.29 per cent. The lower deposit rate is expected to reduce import costs and improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese shrimp against rival suppliers.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the duty reduction will enable Vietnamese firms to offer more competitive prices and secure long-term or seasonal contracts, while maintaining stable supply for US buyers.

The industry is also strengthening production capacity through improved farming practices, technical support and enhanced value chains to meet strict standards on quality and traceability.

With strong demand from China and improved trade conditions in the US, Việt Nam’s shrimp sector is expected to consolidate its position and sustain export growth in 2026. — VNA/VNS