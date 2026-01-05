Combined net worth of the five richest in VN rose sharply in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Riding a powerful stock market surge, the combined net worth of Việt Nam’s five billionaires rose sharply in 2025, according to Forbes’ updates, with domestic share price gains driving an unprecedented boost in personal fortunes.

Forbes’ data showed that as of December 31, Việt Nam had five US dollar billionaires, one fewer than at the start of the year, but their combined wealth jumped by more than US$28 billion to reach $40.9 billion.

Phạm Nhật Vượng, chairman of conglomerate Vingroup, was the richest in Việt Nam with a net worth of $29.9 billion, ranking 72nd globally. His wealth increased by $25.5 billion from just $4.4 billion at the beginning of the year, marking the largest-ever annual gain recorded for a Vietnamese billionaire.

The surge was fuelled by a sharp increase in Vingroup shares (VIC), which rose by 670 per cent in 2025. Vượng directly owns nearly 390 million VIC shares, or 10 per cent of Vingroup’s charter capital. Vượng and his family hold around a 65 per cent stake in the group. He also owns nearly 50 per cent of the stake in EV maker VinFast through private entities.

Ranking second, Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, chairwoman of low-cost carrier Vietjet Air, has a wealth of $4.9 billion, placing her 827th globally. This is the highest level of wealth she has recorded to date, up $2.1 billion from the beginning of 2025 on strong gains in Vietjet (VJC) and HDBank (HDB) shares which rose more than 100 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

Chairman of steel maker Hòa Phát Group Trần Đình Long ranked third with a net worth of $2.7 billion, ranking 1,511th globally, up $100 million.

Techcombank Chairman Hồ Hùng Anh ranked fourth with a net worth of $2.3 billion, ranking 1,691st globally. His wealth increased by $600 million in 2025.

Nguyễn Đăng Quang, chairman of consumer goods group Masan, ranked 2,985th globally with a net worth of $1.1 billion, up around $100 million from early 2025. — VNS