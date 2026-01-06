Business capital surges 77.8% on new, reactivated firms in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam injected nearly VNĐ6.4 quadrillion (US$246 billion) in additional registered capital into the economy in 2025, up 77.8 per cent from 2024, according to a socio-economic report released on Monday by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.

The report showed that 102,300 businesses resumed operations last year, up 34.3 per cent year on year. The total number of newly established and reactivated enterprises reached 297,500, an increase of 27.4 per cent, equivalent to about 24,800 firms entering or re-entering the market each month.

Newly established enterprises posted average registered capital of VNĐ9.8 billion, unchanged from 2024.

In December alone, nearly 17,200 new firms were set up, with registered capital of VNĐ166 trillion and plans to hire 100,600 workers. These figures rose 13.9 per cent in number, 3.4 per cent in capital and 20.8 per cent in employment from November, and jumped 71.6 per cent, 72.2 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively, year-on-year.

Average registered capital per newly established enterprise in December stood at VNĐ9.7 billion, down 9.2 per cent from the previous month but up 0.3 per cent year on year. Nearly 10,000 enterprises resumed operations during the month, up 3 per cent month on month and 12.7 per cent year on year.

For the whole of 2025, Việt Nam recorded 195,100 newly registered enterprises, with total registered capital of VNĐ1.92 quadrillion and plans to employ 1.15 million workers. These figures rose 24.1 per cent in both number and capital, and 15 per cent in planned employment compared to 2024.

Business withdrawals remained high. In December, 4,594 enterprises temporarily suspended operations, down 5.5 per cent from November but up 9.7 per cent year on year. Another 12,608 enterprises suspended operations pending dissolution, while 5,045 completed dissolution procedures, up 25.4 per cent month on month and 115.1 per cent year on year.

In 2025, a total of 114,400 enterprises temporarily suspended operations, up 14.3 per cent year on year; 76,900 suspended operations pending dissolution, up 0.9 per cent; and 35,900 completed dissolution procedures, up 66.1 per cent. On average, nearly 18,900 enterprises exited the market each month.

To support production and business activities, Phí Thị Hương Nga, head of the NSO’s Department of Industrial and Construction Statistics, called for stronger development of green and circular economies, e-commerce and new business models.

She also stressed the need to help enterprises access and apply artificial intelligence, digital transformation and green transition, while fostering circular, creative and sharing economies.

Priority support should focus on emerging business models in wholesale and retail, manufacturing and processing, tourism and logistics, she added.

Meanwhile, a Ministry of Finance official urged faster removal of bottlenecks related to institutions, access to land, resources and minerals, borrowing costs and workforce training, alongside stronger administrative reforms to cut processing time and compliance costs. — VNA/VNS