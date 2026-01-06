Standard Chartered completes offshore financing transaction for Stavian Chemical

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered has completed a financing transaction for Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company, underscoring its role as a trusted international banking partner and its continued commitment to supporting the company with solutions that evolve alongside its business needs.

Under the transaction, Standard Chartered acted as the sole Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for a US$70 million syndicated secured short-term loan facility for Stavian Chemical.

The transaction reflects a robust credit structure that supports lender confidence and effective risk management. It was executed in line with Stavian Chemical’s funding timeline and liquidity management objectives, highlighting the company’s disciplined approach to capital deployment as it continues to expand its global trading and manufacturing activities.

Standard Chartered Vietnam’s CEO and Head of Banking & Coverage, Nguyễn Thúy Hạnh, said: “The transaction marks a further offshore syndicated financing with Stavian Chemical, strengthening Standard Chartered’s position as the client’s trusted partner. It reflects the depth of our strong partnership and our ability to support the client across a broad range of solutions, including cash management, trade, financing and hedging, as the company continues to execute its growth strategy.”

Đinh Đức Thắng, Chairman of Stavian Chemical, said: “The successful completion of this syndicated loan facility further reflects the strong confidence of international financial institutions in Stavian Chemical’s credit profile, governance standards and long-term strategy. Our continued partnership with Standard Chartered supports Stavian Chemical’s disciplined approach to funding, enhances financial flexibility and enables us to efficiently manage liquidity while advancing our global trading and manufacturing operations.”

With more than 15 years of experience in the plastic, chemical and petrochemical industry, Stavian Chemical ranks among the top 219 largest enterprises in Southeast Asia according to the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranking and is the seventh-largest chemical distributor in the Asia Pacific region, according to Independent Commodity Intelligence Services in 2025.

Standard Chartered is a leading global bank with more than 120 years of presence in Việt Nam and operations across 54 of the world’s most dynamic markets. The bank has strong expertise in cross-border and offshore financing and a proven track record in syndicated loan transactions, enabling it to support clients with financing solutions aligned with their long-term business strategies. — VNS