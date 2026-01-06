Insurance revenue reaches $9 billion in 2025

HÀ NỘI — The total revenue from insurance premiums in the market is estimated to have reached VNĐ237.2 trillion (US$9.1 billion) last year, an increase of four per cent compared to the previous year.

Life insurance premiums are estimated at VNĐ148.8 trillion, up by 0.5 per cent, while non-life insurance premiums are expected to reach VNĐ88.4 trillion, a rise of 10.3 per cent.

The insurance market continues to experience steady growth, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Insurance premium revenue in the fourth quarter of last year is estimated to surge by 4.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, with life insurance premiums up by 1.1 per cent and non-life insurance premiums rising by 11.1 per cent.

The total amount of insurance benefits paid out is estimated to reach VNĐ91.8 trillion by the end of last year, a growth of 13.5 per cent compared to 2024.

The total amount invested back into the economy is expected to be nearly VNĐ959 trillion, rising by 10.3 per cent.

The total assets of the insurance market are estimated at VNĐ1.1quadrillion, up by 8.6 per cent, while total insurance reserves are expected to increase by 8.8 per cent, and the total equity capital of insurance companies is forecast to grow by 3.8 per cent.

There are currently 86 insurance companies operating in both life and non-life insurance sectors in Việt Nam.

According to data from the Insurance Association of Vietnam, in the non-life insurance sector, health insurance has the largest revenue in the first nine months of the year, followed by property insurance, engineering insurance, motor vehicle insurance, maritime insurance, and other types of insurance.

In the life insurance sector, for the first nine months of the year, total life insurance premiums are estimated at VNĐ105.8 trillion, a decrease of 0.65 per cent compared to the same period last year. — VNS