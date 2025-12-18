State leader pushes for modernisation, enhanced performance of Presidential Office next year

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường attended and delivered a speech guiding a year-end meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday to summarise operations of the Presidential Office in 2025 and outline its tasks for 2026.

In his remarks, President Cường praised the Presidential Office for its great efforts in the past year in overcoming difficulties and working closely with relevant agencies to manage a heavy workload of routine and urgent tasks, supporting the State President and Vice President in effectively performing their responsibilities.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, President Cường acknowledged and commended the achievements of officials and staff of the office in 2025, while congratulating the collectives and individuals who excelled in their duties and were honoured at the meeting.

Noting the higher and broader requirements in 2026, the President urged the office’s leaders and staff to thoroughly grasp the Party’s guidelines, and the State’s policies and laws, especially those directly linked to the President’s and Vice President’s responsibilities.

The Presidential Office must strengthen its ties with central and local agencies, including the Offices of the Party General Secretary, the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government; the Ministries of Defence, Public Security, and Justice, as well as the Supreme People's Court, and Supreme People's Procuracy - the key bodies involved in task coordination, President Cường said, adding that the Presidential Office should continue to enhance the quality of research, strategic consultation, and sector-specific guidance in areas such as justice, defence, security, foreign affairs, protocol, and logistical support.

The leader urged the Presidential Office to modernise its working methods, reinforce administrative discipline, and accelerate digitalisation. He stressed that internal procedures must be clearly defined by responsibilities, timelines, and coordination effectiveness.

Priority must be given to developing a contingent of cadres with strong political integrity, ethics, and professional expertise, while strengthening training in comprehensive advisory skills, document drafting, policy research, and state diplomacy, he added.

The leader also called on the Presidential Office to continue strengthening a robust and effective Party organisation, while paying greater attention to the material well-being, morale, and professional development of its officials and staff.

On this occasion, President Cường presented a third-class Labour Order to the Presidential Office for its outstanding achievements in implementing Resolution No 18-NQ/TW issued in 2017, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency. — VNA/VNS