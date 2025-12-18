Top legislator receives Lao foreign minister in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Thursday received Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, who is visiting Việt Nam to co-chair the countries’ 12th political consultation at the foreign ministerial level.

Lauding the results of the political consultation, the NA Chairman said that they are an important preparation step to further deepen the Việt Nam-Laos comprehensive cooperative relationship in the time to come.

He stressed that the two foreign ministries have a long tradition of close, effective coordination over many years, which has been increasingly strengthened and has made practical contributions to enhancing political trust and strategic coordination between the two Parties and States.

The top legislator requested that the two sides continue to work closely together to effectively implement the Việt Nam-Laos Joint Statement, the intergovernmental cooperation agreement, and bilateral cooperation programmes, thereby contributing to preserving and developing the bilateral special traditional friendship.

At the same time, he noted that relations between the two NAs have continued to develop, clearly reflected in the coordination to publish a book marking 50 years of their comprehensive cooperation.

Chairman Mẫn highly appreciated the regular exchanges of experience between the ethnic councils and specialised committees of the two legislatures in legislation and supervision, thereby improving the effectiveness of each body’s operations.

He expressed confidence that, with thorough preparation of documents and personnel, the two Parties would successfully organise their congresses early next year.

For his part, the Lao foreign minister said that the two foreign ministries have maintained regular mutual visits and contacts and effectively implemented mechanisms for consultation and comprehensive coordination.

Within the framework of this year’s political consultation, the two sides held in-depth exchanges across many areas of cooperation, with particular emphasis on coordinating the implementation of agreements reached after the high-level meeting between the two Parties and the 48th session of the Việt Nam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee held earlier this December, as well as discussing orientations for future cooperation.

Phomvihane affirmed that the Party, State, Government, and people of Laos always attach the highest importance and priority to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion with Việt Nam.

He expressed sincere thanks to the Party, NA, Government, and people of Việt Nam for their cooperation and valuable support for Laos during its past struggle for independence as well as in its current nation-building and development efforts.

The Lao diplomat also proposed that Việt Nam continue sharing experience in constitutional amendment, lawmaking and institutional development, macro-economic stabilisation, and building an independent, self-reliant economy.

Chairman Mẫn reaffirmed and highly valued the comprehensive and increasingly in-depth development of Việt Nam–Laos cooperation across all fields.

Political relations continue to be firmly consolidated in a close and trusting manner, forming an important foundation for promoting cooperation in defence, security, economy, culture, education and training, as well as locality-to-locality exchanges and cooperation in an increasingly effective and substantive manner.

On this occasion, he recommended the sides continue to tap into potential and advantages to strongly promote key cooperative projects, including the 500kV power transmission line project from Laos to Việt Nam, the project to build the Laos-Việt Nam friendship university, and enhanced coordination to ensure security and safety of Mekong River water resources for the sake of their peoples.

The host and guest agreed to continue maintaining the exchanges of high-level and all-level delegations and to strengthen the sharing of experience in national governance and Party building. — VNA/VNS