National Defence Ministry told to prioritise defence diplomatic capacity

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Foreign Relations under the Ministry of National Defence has been urged to embrace fresh thinking for a new term in a new era, focusing on international integration and defence diplomacy with greater emphasis on strengthening its capacity and effectiveness.

The directive, delivered by Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, a member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence, called for enhanced organisational structures and the cultivation of a corps of dedicated officials who are professional, elite and modern.

Chiến made the remarks while chairing a conference reviewing international integration and defence diplomacy work in 2025 and outlining tasks for 2026.

Held in Hà Nội on Thursday, the conference took place in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online participation, linking the main venue at the department with military units across the armed forces.

Chiến also stressed the need for thorough preparations for major defence diplomacy events in the coming period, including the third Việt Nam International Defence Exhibition, the Việt Nam-Laos-China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, and the annual meeting of defence ministers of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

At the conference, he commended the efforts and contributions of agencies and units across the military, noting their role in the overall achievements of international integration and defence diplomacy over the past year.

In 2025, the Central Military Commission and the ministry directed the implementation of international integration and defence diplomacy in line with the Party and State’s foreign policy guidelines. Notably, the ministry drafted and submitted to the National Assembly the Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations and developed a decree later issued by the Government, Decree 234/2025/NĐ-CP of 27 August 2025, governing foreign military vessels visiting Việt Nam and Vietnamese military vessels operating overseas.

Military agencies and units worked closely in research and assessment, promptly advising the commission and the ministry to assist the Party and State in addressing issues related to Việt Nam’s conduct in international relations. These included the deployment of forces to support earthquake relief efforts in Myanmar and the construction of a commemorative space at the Việt Nam Military History Museum recognising the valuable assistance provided by foreign countries during Việt Nam’s wars of resistance.

Bilateral defence cooperation, particularly with neighbouring countries and key partners, continued to be consolidated and strengthened, helping to maintain a peaceful environment for national development and to mobilise external resources to bolster defence capacity.

Border defence diplomacy remained a bright spot, delivering tangible results in strengthening close, united, friendly and trust-based defence relations with neighbouring countries. Highlights included the successful organisation of the 9th Việt Nam-China Border Defence Friendship Exchange and the 2nd Việt Nam-Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

At the same time, maritime and aerial security cooperation was actively and effectively pursued by the Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force. Efforts to address the legacy of war also recorded significant progress, including the successful organisation of a donor conference to mobilise resources for post-war mine clearance in Việt Nam, the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, the US Department of Defence and the US Department of State on enhancing cooperation in addressing war consequences, and proactive negotiations with partners to implement key mine action projects in 2025.

Multilateral defence diplomacy continued to be effectively advanced, contributing to enhanced international standing, image and role for Việt Nam, while conveying the country’s strong commitments and responsible, constructive contributions to peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

Throughout 2025, leaders of the ministry participated in numerous major international conferences and forums. These included the Defence Minister’s attendance at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, the Shangri-La Dialogue, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM Plus.

The ministry’s Chief of the General Staff Nguyễn Tân Cương attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting and the ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting, while deputy ministers took part in forums such as the ASEAN–Japan Vice-Ministerial Defence Meeting, the Seoul Defence Dialogue and the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting on Defence and its expanded format.

In addition, information and communications work closely followed the leadership and direction of the commission, the ministry and the General Political Department, ensuring strict adherence to principles, viewpoints and policy orientations, while generating broad public outreach and impact. — VNS